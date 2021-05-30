 Skip to main content
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center launching free kids’ summer activities
Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center launching free kids' summer activities

Exploration Wednesdays for Kids at LC June 2021 Photo

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center holds its “Exploration Wednesdays for Kids” hands-on learning series in June.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will kick off its “Exploration Wednesdays for Kids” hands-on learning series this week. No reservation is needed, and materials will be free.

Explore the themes of animals, river dangers, obstacles on the expedition and more during 45-minute sessions. “Campfire Stories” classes at 9:30 a.m. are planned for second graders and younger; “Junior Explorers” classes at 11 a.m. are designed for third graders and older.

Campfire Stories at 9:30 a.m.

• “Getting to the ‘Root’ of the Expedition,” June 2: listen to a garden story and create a plant take-home craft;

• “Talons, Claws, & Paws,” June 9: go on an animal story adventure and be ready to make “tracks” around the center;

• “Lively River Adventures,” June 16: a story about river life and take a mini-“fishing” trip;

• “A Race to the Finish,” June 23: a tale of a race on the frontier, followed by an obstacle-course race.

Junior Explorers at 11 a.m.

• “Getting to the ‘Root’ of the Expedition,” June 2: learn more about Captain Meriwether Lewis’ “green thumb” and how to make garden “seed bombs;”

• “Talons, Claws, & Paws,” June 9: discover the animals and myths that filled the expedition’s journals, then learn to create your own animal tracks;

• “Lively River Adventures,” June 16: learn about the many river dangers the explorers encountered on the Missouri River, followed by a do-it-yourself river maze;

• “A Race to the Finish” June 23: try out for the expedition in a themed obstacle course inspired by trail dangers.

For more information and to reserve a spot, contact Sara Olson, the center’s education coordinator, at 712-224-5242 or solson@siouxcitylcic.com.

