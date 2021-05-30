Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center launching free kids’ summer activities

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center will kick off its “Exploration Wednesdays for Kids” hands-on learning series this week. No reservation is needed, and materials will be free.

Explore the themes of animals, river dangers, obstacles on the expedition and more during 45-minute sessions. “Campfire Stories” classes at 9:30 a.m. are planned for second graders and younger; “Junior Explorers” classes at 11 a.m. are designed for third graders and older.

Campfire Stories at 9:30 a.m.

• “Getting to the ‘Root’ of the Expedition,” June 2: listen to a garden story and create a plant take-home craft;

• “Talons, Claws, & Paws,” June 9: go on an animal story adventure and be ready to make “tracks” around the center;

• “Lively River Adventures,” June 16: a story about river life and take a mini-“fishing” trip;

• “A Race to the Finish,” June 23: a tale of a race on the frontier, followed by an obstacle-course race.

Junior Explorers at 11 a.m.