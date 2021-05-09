Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's Sara Olson wins state award for innovative offerings

SIOUX CITY -- When it comes to trivia about Corps of Discovery explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, it is hard to stump Sara Olson.
"Someone once asked what religion were the explorers," said Olson, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center's education director. "I had to look that one up for an answer."
In case you were wondering, Lewis and Clark were considered deists, which was a common religion among America's Founding Fathers. However, Clark may have also had ties to the Roman Catholic Church late in life.
With a background in public history and library science, Olson can find a way to connect the Lewis and Clark Expedition with practically any subject matter, from the food they ate to the clothes they wore to the journals they kept.
However, after COVID-19 concerns closed the 900 Larsen Park Road cultural complex for more than four months in March 2020, Olson had to chart an entirely new course.
The native of Marcus, Iowa, had to devise a way to keep the Interpretive Center's education programs going even when visitors weren't allowed into the facilities.
Using decidedly 21st century technology to champion the work of 19th century explorers, Olson created a virtual tour of the Interpretive Center while acquiring the skills needed to stream, record and share programs onto Facebook and other other social media networks.
For her efforts throughout the pandemic, she was recently given an Iowa Tourism Award as an Outstanding Individual Leader by the Iowa Tourism Office and Travel Federation of Iowa.
This award recognizes how the person works to support and grow tourism in Iowa, how they overcome challenges using creativity, and how they reach new markets especially through the use of technology.
"I'd like to think we're coming to the end of the pandemic but people may still be hesitant about public spaces," Olson said. "We'll continue with our online services while gradually increasing the number of in-person programs."
That includes the popular summertime Exploration Wednesdays, which return June 2 and continue weekly until June 23.
With a 9:30 a.m. class for second grade kids and younger and an 11 a.m. class for third graders and up, the program is limited to 15 participants per class, and masks are required.
Plus more visitors are coming to tour the Interpretive Center's interactive and animated exhibits.
"We've had visitors of all ages here," Olson said. "In the past, we've had people from across the country and from as far away as China and Australia wanting to know about Lewis and Clark."
Surprisingly, many local people aren't as Corps of Discovery-savvy as you would think.
Olson sees that all the time while conducting tours for elementary school kids.
"Children think Lewis and Clark are just names in a history book," she explained. "Then, you see a light bulb go off when they realize that Lewis Boulevard was named after Captain Lewis and that the Floyd Monument -- or the big pencil -- is actually a tribute to Sgt. Charles Floyd, the only person to die during the expedition."
Perhaps, the kids can share a bit of Lewis and Clark trivia with mom and dad as well.
"I wouldn't be surprised if 2021 will turn out to be the summer of the stay-cation," Olson said. "As pandemic restrictions lessen, people may want to travel without being too far away from home."
Even people who aren't traveling can learn about Captains Meriwether Lewis and William Clark online.
"The pandemic was terrible but it allowed everyone to adapt and challenged us to learn new skills," Olson said. "After six years as the Interpretive Center's education director, I'm becoming adept at HTML. I did not see that coming."
Well, it does make sense in a roundabout way. Who knows? Lewis and Clark would probably be happy that people are learning about their 19th-century Corps of Discovery by exploring it with 21st-century technology.