Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center's Sara Olson wins state award for innovative offerings

For her efforts throughout the pandemic, she was recently given an Iowa Tourism Award as an Outstanding Individual Leader by the Iowa Tourism Office and Travel Federation of Iowa.

This award recognizes how the person works to support and grow tourism in Iowa, how they overcome challenges using creativity, and how they reach new markets especially through the use of technology.

"I'd like to think we're coming to the end of the pandemic but people may still be hesitant about public spaces," Olson said. "We'll continue with our online services while gradually increasing the number of in-person programs."

That includes the popular summertime Exploration Wednesdays, which return June 2 and continue weekly until June 23.

With a 9:30 a.m. class for second grade kids and younger and an 11 a.m. class for third graders and up, the program is limited to 15 participants per class, and masks are required.

Plus more visitors are coming to tour the Interpretive Center's interactive and animated exhibits.

"We've had visitors of all ages here," Olson said. "In the past, we've had people from across the country and from as far away as China and Australia wanting to know about Lewis and Clark."