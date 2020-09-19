Local author creates guidebook that examines Siouxland in an exciting new way

Given that she's covering so much territory, Hindman admitted she had to leave some of her personal faves out of the book.

"I only had space for 100 things," she said, smiling. "There were plenty of things that could've been no. 101, 102, 103, 104 or 105."

Who knows? There may someday be a sequel. You have to remember Hindman has wanted to be a writer since childhood.

"I think every girl wants to be like Jo from (Louisa May Alcott's) 'Little Women,'" she said. "I know I did."

But Hindman also wanted to be a bit of an explorer. This is why she's been drawn to such off-the-beaten-track destinations.

"There is literally so much to see and do in Siouxland," she said. "You can run through a corn maze, party like you're a 1920s gangster from the days when Sioux City was known as 'Little Chicago,' or settle a pizza feud over who has the better pie: El Fredo or Jerry's?"

Here's one thing that doesn't need to be settled. Who is Hindman's book aimed at: the traveler to Sioux City, a newcomer to the area or someone who's been around the block a few times?

The correct answer is all of the above.