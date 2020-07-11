'Local Perspectives' exhibit opens virtually at Sioux City Art Center

Artist Amy Thompson's mixed media piece "Rood" was one of the artworks selected for the exhibit. She said it's a piece about how we judge ourselves and is also "very introspective."

"There's not much anyone can do about the show being virtual and then live. I have no hard or ill feelings about the show being postponed," said Thompson, who had a virtual show in April in Brookings, South Dakota. "It's better to be safe than sorry. That's how I feel about all the closures and precautions."

Artist Thomas Kleber said he's looking forward to seeing all of the art and artists in person at some point during the exhibit's time at the Art Center.

"I'm happy to be involved with this exhibit and certainly there are more important things happening in the world around us. I think it is important to support our community as we navigate this pandemic," he said.

Kleber's abstract painting titled "Spaghetti Fever Dream" is among the artworks displayed in the exhibit. In the piece, Kleber contrasts red and white and uses stippling, a technique of applying small dots to an image, to add depth and shading.