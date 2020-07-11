'Local Perspectives' exhibit opens virtually at Sioux City Art Center

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City and the tri-state region are full of artists who usually work in isolation in a garage, basement, spare bedroom in their home, or, if they're lucky, an actual studio space.
This often leads to the invisibility of artists, according to Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens.
The opening of "Local Perspectives," an exhibit that features the works of more than 40 artists from within 50 miles of Sioux City, is an opportunity for the artists to share their best work, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public won't get to see these artworks in person for some time.
Artist Terri McGaffin, whose oil painting "Foundation" is part of the exhibit, said she has been painting amid the pandemic. "Foundation" depicts the foundation of a church in Brayton, Iowa, that remained after a fire.
"Many artists crave solitude, and I am one of them," she said. "I have been painting."
The Art Center reopened its doors Tuesday after being closed since mid-March in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but "Local Perspectives," which was initially slated to open in May, is installed on the third floor. At this time, only the first floor galleries are open to a maximum of 10 people at a time.
"We're going to begin by celebrating it online and then hopefully ease the public's access to it as the summer progresses," Behrens said of the exhibit. "It's really disheartening, because it's a show that I'm really excited about."
Artist Amy Thompson's mixed media piece "Rood" was one of the artworks selected for the exhibit. She said it's a piece about how we judge ourselves and is also "very introspective."
"There's not much anyone can do about the show being virtual and then live. I have no hard or ill feelings about the show being postponed," said Thompson, who had a virtual show in April in Brookings, South Dakota. "It's better to be safe than sorry. That's how I feel about all the closures and precautions."
Artist Thomas Kleber said he's looking forward to seeing all of the art and artists in person at some point during the exhibit's time at the Art Center.
"I'm happy to be involved with this exhibit and certainly there are more important things happening in the world around us. I think it is important to support our community as we navigate this pandemic," he said.
Kleber's abstract painting titled "Spaghetti Fever Dream" is among the artworks displayed in the exhibit. In the piece, Kleber contrasts red and white and uses stippling, a technique of applying small dots to an image, to add depth and shading.
"The stippling can be taxing and a long process, but very rewarding results. It's usually when after working long hours on it I will name it," Kleber explained. "'Spaghetti Fever Dream' was a result of a few factors -- first, the visual of the red and white looks like pasta and red sauce. Second, the thought of having very vivid dreams after eating pasta."
To open the exhibit Saturday, Behrens gave a virtual gallery talk, which was accompanied by a moving video of all of the artworks. He said more videos of the artworks will be forthcoming.
"In the weeks following the reception, we will focus on portions of the exhibition, maybe five artworks at a time, where we do kind of a panning video of them on the wall, where you see the relative size and then follow that with still images of each one with the artists' information," he said.
