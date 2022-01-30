Longtime Sioux City businesswoman remembered for community service by family and friends

SIOUX CITY -- Kuen Chia Yeh had a philosophy when it came to making every day meaningful.

"Life's never smooth," she would say. "If you are positive, not wasting time, complaining or worrying, you make it easier on yourself."

This was the can-do attitude that Yeh, a Tai Pei, Taiwan native, brought with her when she and her family emigrated to America in 1980. It also helped when she and her husband Steve Chang moved to Sioux City, opening the popular Hunan Palace Chinese Restaurant in 1986.

A CAN-DO ATTITUDE

The drive to succeed also led her to earn a real estate license, beginning a 15-year career as an agent with United Real Estate Solutions.

"Kuen's life centered around the people that she loved," Steve Chang said in Hunan Palace's 3521 Singing Hills Blvd. dining room. "My wife wanted our two sons to experience the things she didn't have while growing up. Plus she wanted to see the dreams of her clients come true as well."

Yeh passed away on Dec. 14, 2021, following an 18-month battle with cancer. She was 58.

THE IMPORTANCE OF FAMILY

Calvin Chang, 29, remembered his mom as someone who put the needs of others ahead of her own.

"Mom was always happiest when helping others, but she was sneaky about it," Calvin, a police officer with the Sioux City Police Department. "Mom never wanted you to notice all of the hard work she did."

Nevertheless, Yeh always had a soft spot for kids, said Chang, 25, a chemical engineer with the U.S. Department of Defense in Rock Island, Illinois.

"If mom could make a kid's life better in any way, she's do it every time," Brian explained.

WARMING UP THE LIVES OF SIOUX CITY CHILDREN

Indeed, Yeh was one of the catalysts behind United Real Estate Solution's annual winter clothing drive, said the business' communications director Kristie VerMulm.

"At Christmastime, we'd collect hats, gloves and mittens, donating it to a local nonprofit," VerMulm explained. "For the past few years, we've donated both clothing and monetary contributions to the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to help Sioux City Community School kids."

"One of Kuen's favorite things to do was to help with our 'Clothes the Gap' program," the Public School Foundation's Miki Nelson said. "Kuen just always got it. She understood that a student shouldn't have to worry about staying warm in the middle of winter. A child's chief concern should involved education. If warm clothing can help close the learning gap for at-risk kids with warm clothing, Kuen was all for it."

VerMulm knew about Yeh's caring ways, first hand.

A GENEROUS NATURE

"Kuen came from the restaurant field and I came from the world of TV," VerMulm, a longtime KTIV news anchor, explained. "We were both night owls who worked when everyone else was at home."

If Yeh heard VerMulm cough from her office, a mug of green tea would mysteriously land on her desk.

And around the holidays, bags of winter "Clothes the Gap" items would mysterious arrive at United Real Estate Solutions.

"Kuen didn't want anyone else to know about her generosity," VerMulm said. "But I knew."

GRACE DURING A TRYING TIME

A lot of people, even her work colleagues, didn't know about Yeh's illness. Her cancer diagnosis occurred around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of our agents were working remotely, plus Kuen was very private" VerMulm said. "She would be devastated if people knew she was ill."

Steve Chang agreed.

"If people found out she had cancer, they'd treat her differently," he said. "Kuen would never stand for that."

As 2021's holiday season was starting, Yeh was too ill to collect warm winter wear on her own. Instead, her Hospice of Siouxland care providers took up her "Clothes the Gap" challenge.

"I called United, asked about the clothing drive, and found out the real estate firm wasn't going to do it," Steve Chang recalled.

"We weren't going to do because nobody was in the mood," VerMulm said. "As soon as I found out what Kuen and her hospice providers were doing, everybody's holiday spirit returned in a hurry."

PULLING TOGETHER, MAKING A DIFFERENCE

Once news of Yeh's illness became public, her colleagues worked hard to continue the clothing drive.

"Most years, Kuen would donate more than 100 items in order to give Sioux City kids a warmer winter," VerMulm said. "We wanted to match and exceed that number."

It wasn't just United Real Estate Solutions, NAI United and United Escrow that chipped in. Competing companies like Century 21 Pro-Link, Keller Williams and Realty One Group joined in, as did Central Bank, Primebank and Closing Siouxland.

"This was all to honor Kuen," VerMulm said. "She was an inspiration to her colleagues and she was loved by everyone who met her."

CELEBRATING A LIFE WELL-LIVED

It's been a little over six weeks since Yeh died and Steve Chang still mourns his wife every day.

"Kuen and I were together for more than 35 years," he said. "She was a very special person."

Following her funeral, Calvin Chang is amazed by the many people whose lives were impacted by his mom.

"We knew a lot of people knew our mom," he said. "We didn't realize how many people loved our mom."

In large part that was due to Yeh's modesty, Brian Chang noted.

"Mom wasn't looking for compliments," he said. "She simply considered herself to be fortunate and wanted to make a difference wherever she could."

Steve Chang looked at a framed photo of his late wife.

"Kuen would be mortified that people are making such a big deal over her," he said with a sigh. "Kuen wasn't looking for applause. She simply wanted to make a difference."

Luckily, Yeh's mission to provide at-risk kids with winter clothing will live on.

"That's really what Kuen would want," Steve Chang said. "Her dream was to make every day meaningful while doing something positive for other."

To her family, friends and clients, this will truly be Yeh's lasting legacy.

