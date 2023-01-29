Mac McDonald to perform a musical program at the Encounter Center

SIOUX CITY -- Singer-songwriter and world traveler Michael F. "Mac" McDonald will bring a program of musical stylings at 2 p.m. Feb. 5 to the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd.
With a long history of playing music in the Siouxland area, McDonald will perform a repertoire, ranging from "old Irish poetry" of Thomas Moore to the tunes of Woody Guthrie.
McDonald is also known to surprise audiences with something from Gordon Lightfoot, the Everly Brothers or Linda Ronstadt.
The program is free and a reception will follow the performance.