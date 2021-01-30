Main + Abbey chef offers an upscale take on Valentine's Weekend fare

SIOUX CITY -- When does a chef know his plate of food has become a work of art?
In the case of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Chef de Cuisine Kelly Bunkers, it occurred when his crew of sous chefs took out their cellphone cameras and started snapping away in order to immortalize some extraordinary gourmet grub.
"Main + Abbey's Valentine's Day specials were a team effort," Bunkers explained. "Everybody's proud of what we have on our menu."
First of all, Main + Abbey's "Love Rocks!" specials isn't just available on V Day. Instead, it will be on the menu from Feb. 12-14.
"When we noticed Valentine's Day fell on a Sunday this year, we decided to turn the holiday into a Valentine's weekend event," Bunkers said. "While reservations are highly recommended on Feb. 12 and 13, they will be required on Feb. 14."
So, what will food lovers be noshing on? Well, classic casino fare served with plenty of panache.
"I wanted to create a surf and turf plate with a rock and roll edge," Bunkers noted. "That was my inspiration behind our Land and Sea."
The Land and Sea consists of lobster tail swimming in lemon butter, Gruyere au gratin potatoes and garlic butter-glazed broccolini served with slivers of almonds.
But where the heck is the "land" portion of the Land and Sea?
That is represented by a tender cut of Wagyu Zabuton Steak, Bunkers said.
"Wagyu beef is known for being tender and well marbled," he explained. "The Zabuton Steak (AKA, a Denver bottom chuck steak) is especially rich-tasting. It is a cut that many people have never tried before."
Something that may be more familiar is Main + Abbey's V-Day's Prime Rib Dinner for Two.
Consisting of an herb and garlic-rubbed prime rib, a beefy au jus, creamy horseradish, Dauphinoise potatoes as well as the buttery broccolini, this "couples" meal also comes with your choice of appetizer, soup or salad.
Plus save room for dessert, that can be anything from a fudge & chocolate chip cookie dough trifle, a Strawberry & Nutella cheesecake, a warm Red Velvet Oreo truffle brownie or a salted caramel chocolate tart.
Phew, that sounds like a lot of food! Bunkers readily admitted that these are special occasion options which are designed to dazzle.
"If a couple is going to live it up for one night, why can't it be on a Valentine's Day date night?" he asked.
Fair enough. Plus we know we're in good hands when Bunkers is involved.
A native Sioux Cityan, he has been working in the hospitality field since the age of 16.
A culinary and restaurant graduate from Iowa Western Community College, in Council Bluffs, Bunkers was named executive chef at Omaha's French Cafe when he was still in his early 20s.
Relocating to Las Vegas, Bunkers accepted a position as chef de partie of L'Aterlier De Joel Robuchon, a French restaurant at the MGM Grand that was owned by celebrity chef Joel Robuchon.
In fact, Bunkers was a member of the culinary crew when Robuchon captured his Michelin one-star status.
After working at various top eateries in Vegas for more than nine years, Bunkers relocated to Washington, D.C. to work at the prestigious Le Diplomate before returning to Sioux City a few years ago.
"There are some things that I miss about the East and West Coasts," he said, adding Sioux City's culinary scene has greatly expanded over time.
"Sioux City is still a meat-and-potatoes town in a meat-and-potatoes part of the country," he stated. "There is nothing wrong with that."
That doesn't mean Bunker can't add some French techniques into his cuisine.
"Yeah, I'll add it in whenever appropriate," he said. Often, they can serve as teachable moments for other members of his kitchen staff.
"I may have the title of chef, but I consider myself more of a coach," Bunkers said. "Everybody on the team should share in any victory."
Which is especially true for Valentine's Day, which is historically a busy one for most fine dining restaurants.
"When people come to Hard Rock, they want to get something different and unique," Bunkers said. "That will certainly be the case with Main + Abbey's Valentine's Weekend menu."