Main + Abbey chef offers an upscale take on Valentine's Weekend fare

But where the heck is the "land" portion of the Land and Sea?

That is represented by a tender cut of Wagyu Zabuton Steak, Bunkers said.

"Wagyu beef is known for being tender and well marbled," he explained. "The Zabuton Steak (AKA, a Denver bottom chuck steak) is especially rich-tasting. It is a cut that many people have never tried before."

Something that may be more familiar is Main + Abbey's V-Day's Prime Rib Dinner for Two.

Consisting of an herb and garlic-rubbed prime rib, a beefy au jus, creamy horseradish, Dauphinoise potatoes as well as the buttery broccolini, this "couples" meal also comes with your choice of appetizer, soup or salad.

Plus save room for dessert, that can be anything from a fudge & chocolate chip cookie dough trifle, a Strawberry & Nutella cheesecake, a warm Red Velvet Oreo truffle brownie or a salted caramel chocolate tart.

Phew, that sounds like a lot of food! Bunkers readily admitted that these are special occasion options which are designed to dazzle.

"If a couple is going to live it up for one night, why can't it be on a Valentine's Day date night?" he asked.