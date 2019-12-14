Main + Abbey doles out comfort food favorites for holiday season

SIOUX CITY -- For Hard Rock Hotel & Casino executive chef Sean Rodney, the holidays he spends with his daughter don't always coincide with what's on the calendar.
"In the restaurant business, you become accustomed to celebrating Christmas and New Year's a few days early or a few days after everyone else," Rodney said, inside the room at Hard Rock's fine dining Main + Abbey. "The holidays are work days and it is your opportunity to spread a little cheer."
This means Rodney and his kitchen crew will be hard at work, fixing traditional holiday food with a bit of a rock and roll flair.
"People don't want sushi or monkfish on the holidays," he reasoned. "They want turkey and steak and a Christmas ham."
Well, yes. But diners may want to be dazzled with Rodney's decadent take on roasted pork.
As a nod to the flavors of the season, Rodney stuffed a pork loin with a meaty sausage and cranberry stuffing before topping it with a tart cherry demi-glace.
Served with a side of herbed vegetable potato hash, even the grinchiest of gourmands will be ho-ho-ho-ing their way through dinner.
Rodney, the Sioux City Hard Rock "Top Chef" for the past three months, said this modern take on cold weather comfort food is representative of what guests will be savoring over the next few months.
Here's the kicker. It's also the type of holiday meal he fixed for his family at home.
"Believe it or not, a small pork loin can be cooked in 25-30 minutes tops," Rodney said. "At home, I have no desire to be at a stove, cooking a huge turkey."
Well, cooking a stuffed pork loin in 25 to 30 minutes might be possible if you're an experienced chef with tons of ingredients, equipment and assistants nearby, but we get his point.
"After working a long shift, I'm more likely to eat a bowl of cereal than anything else," Rodney admitted with a laugh. "Don't wanna make a mess in my kitchen, especially when I'm the one who has to clean it up."
A San Antonio, Texas, native, Rodney has been working in restaurants since he was a kid.
"I loved being in kitchens surrounded by food," he said. "It was always exciting."
However, Rodney said that, for a while, he studied law enforcement when in college.
-
"My former fiancee got me to change my mind because being a cop was too dangerous," he said, laughing at the memory. "Anyone who has spent anytime in a kitchen knows that restaurant work has unique dangers as well."
Still, being a chef in a casino can also have plenty of perks.
During the course of a nearly 30-year career, Rodney has worked in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Texas, California and Florida, among other places.
"Sometimes, I think it might be easier to list what states I haven't worked in than the states that I have," he said with a sigh.
In addition, Rodney has cooked in international destinations like South Korea, Singapore and Japan.
"I haven't cooked in Vietnam yet," he said. "That's on my to-do list."
As the chef responsible for food at Hard Rock's Main + Abbey, World Tour Buffet, Fuel American Grill and any number of related catering gigs, we imagine there are many things on Rodney's to-do list.
That's OK for an unflappable chef, who spent last year's holiday as a chef at a casino in Biloxi, Mississippi.
"Because of the population demographic, a good 60 to 65 percent of our diners were Asian," Rodney said.
So, what did those guests want to eat for their holiday meals?
According to Rodney, turkeys, steaks and a Christmas ham.
"No matter where you cook in America, comfort food is what people want on the holidays," he said.