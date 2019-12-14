Main + Abbey doles out comfort food favorites for holiday season

SIOUX CITY -- For Hard Rock Hotel & Casino executive chef Sean Rodney, the holidays he spends with his daughter don't always coincide with what's on the calendar.

"In the restaurant business, you become accustomed to celebrating Christmas and New Year's a few days early or a few days after everyone else," Rodney said, inside the room at Hard Rock's fine dining Main + Abbey. "The holidays are work days and it is your opportunity to spread a little cheer."

This means Rodney and his kitchen crew will be hard at work, fixing traditional holiday food with a bit of a rock and roll flair.

"People don't want sushi or monkfish on the holidays," he reasoned. "They want turkey and steak and a Christmas ham."

Well, yes. But diners may want to be dazzled with Rodney's decadent take on roasted pork.

As a nod to the flavors of the season, Rodney stuffed a pork loin with a meaty sausage and cranberry stuffing before topping it with a tart cherry demi-glace.

Served with a side of herbed vegetable potato hash, even the grinchiest of gourmands will be ho-ho-ho-ing their way through dinner.