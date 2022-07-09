Master Gardener provides tips to help your plants weather drought

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Homeowners in Siouxland are having to make some tough decisions about what plants they want to keep alive amid extreme drought conditions.

Marion Cain, a Master Gardener, said some new trees she planted this year are "pretty important" to her, so she's going to continue to water them. She's opting to water her lawn just enough to keep it alive.

"I'm not going to try to keep my grass green. It's OK for it to go dormant when we're in a drought," said Cain, who oversees the Dakota County Voices for Food Cooperative Learning Garden in South Sioux City. Dakota County Voices for Food is a community-based food council that is focused on addressing food security issues in the community.

Signs of drought stress in plants include leaf browning and wilting, while trees will exhibit leaf wilting, discoloration and premature dropping. Grass will thin and turn from green to brown. You might also notice your footprints after you walk across your lawn.

"You have to make the decision, if it's an annual, do you want to keep it alive this year? Are you going to keep watering it? Can you afford to keep watering it?" Cain said as she stood in the unrelenting heat among squash, fennel and watermelon plants growing in the Cooperative Learning Garden, which has a drip irrigation system.

Cain said it's easy when it get dry to not water enough. Sometimes, she said the water runs off, rather than soaking into the ground.

"It helps if you water, wait a little bit and come back and water again," said Cain, who said a wand that gets underneath the plant is ideal for watering. "Water deep."

Morning is the best time of the day to water, according to Cain. She said she would only water at multiple times in one day if she had a plant in a smaller pot.

"The heat of the day is the worst time, but water when you can," she said. "You're better off to water deep and less often. What things in the garden need is an inch or an inch and a half a week."

If you're using drip irrigation, Cain said you could run it at any time, since you're not getting water on the plants' leaves.

"You don't want the leaves of your plants to be wet all of the time. The roots is where you need your moisture," she said.

Cain noted that trees, unless they're quite small, need to be watered in the dripline rather than just at the base. The dripline is the area directly under the outer circumference of a tree's branches.

"Lots of water. Give it time to run in slowly," she said.

Cain also suggests placing mulch around your plants. She said she tries to use grass mulch in the garden when possible. She said you could use woodchip mulch or EZ-Straw, too.

"Sometimes, I even mulch with the weeds that I remove. If they don't have seeds on them, I'll just leave the weeds right here and let them be mulch," she said. "On a not drought year, I'd probably be a little less apt to do that. But, on a drought year, I'll take any mulch I can get."

Shade cloths are another way to protect plants from the hot sun during times of drought. Just make an arch-like structure over some of your plants and put shade cloth over the top.

"That doesn't block all of the sunlight, but it reduces it, so that's helpful," Cain said.

Cain said she would be hesitant to plant anything new, including trees, until Siouxland starts to see more rainfall.

"Normally, about this time is the beginning of our dry season. So, we're just beginning our potential dry season," she said. "I'd wait until toward fall, or whenever we start to see a break in this drought and start getting some moisture."