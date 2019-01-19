SIOUX CITY -- Olivia Logan likens a 40-minute session of meditation to a "power nap."
The library services associate sat cross-legged on a yoga mat alongside 11 other participants Tuesday afternoon at the Aalfs Downtown Library inhaling and exhaling under the direction of Kim Bacon.
"Imagine exhaling confusion and inhaling clarity. Imagine exhaling darkness and inhaling light," Bacon said in a darkened room as instrumental music played softly. Several books on yoga and meditation sat on a table alongside a cluster of water bottles.
This month, the Sioux City Public Library teamed with Evolve Yoga & Wellness to offer two mini-workshops designed to restore equilibrium and a positive state of mind in the new year. Kelsey Patterson, a reader services specialist for the library, said the latest trend is for libraries to promote physical literacy to help patrons become more aware of their minds and bodies.
"Young professionals, people who work during the day are kind of hard to reach as library users to get them involved in programming. We thought by doing something over the lunch hour that can help us recenter and re-energize for the rest of the day wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing," she said.
Sarah Hubert, an orthodontic assistant, attended the meditation session on her break dressed in a pair of black scrubs. Other participants wore dress clothes, jeans or workout gear.
"I just love yoga and anything that's a new style I want to check out," she said.
Meditation is the process of quieting the mind in effort to de-stress. Bacon said you don't need anything other than yourself to meditate and a place where you can be calm and breathe. She said you can meditate for a long time or just a minute -- whatever you want to do.
"Perhaps the easiest one is mindful meditation where you bring your attention to your breath, feeling the air coming in and feeling the air going out, just trying to let everything else go," she said.
Bacon said meditation and mindfulness is growing in popularity. Last year, she said Time magazine produced a special edition on the topic. While many yoga studios offer meditation instruction, podcasts and apps abound.
"As we all get bombarded with so much stuff going on and social media, we're starting to reach out for moments of clarity," Bacon said. "I feel like it's just becoming more of a common thing to see people talking about and engaging in."