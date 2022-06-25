MercyOne Western Iowa launches military and veterans health care initiative

SIOUX CITY -- A veteran suffering from a sore throat could have throat cancer.

A service member exhibiting signs of depression and anxiety could have undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tonja Winekauf, a family nurse practitioner with MercyOne Singing Hills Family Medicine who also serves in the Air National Guard, said MercyOne staff at all MercyOne locations have been trained to "think outside of the box," when it comes to providing health care to military members and veterans in their communities.

"As they become acutely and critically ill, if they come in through the emergency room setting, those providers and those staff members will be able to recognize the differences that they may need to be looking for," she said.

MercyOne Western Iowa launched Military and Veterans Health Care in late May. The Trinity Health system-wide initiative, which was rolled out last November, is designed to improve the military community's access to timely, quality, compassionate and culturally competent health care. After receiving special training, health care providers and other staff members are able to better respond to health concerns and challenges that are unique to those populations.

As part of the initiative, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's patient admission process has been updated so military members and veterans are identified upon arrival. Those patients receive special patriotic-themed wristbands, which alert staff to the fact that they have served or are serving.

"Really, all of this is just allowing us to better approach this community," Soraya Flores, supply chair supervisor for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, said of the training. "Within the military and all of its branches, they live off a code of conduct. Depending on what that code is will depend on the branch. There's different ranks and very rigid rules and those can also extend onto those service members' lives and their family members' lives, as well."

In addition to ongoing training about U.S. military service cultures, the initiative also includes education about common diseases, injuries and exposures experienced by active duty and deployed service members and veterans. Winekauf said post-traumatic stress disorder and prostate cancer, which Agent Orange exposure is a potential risk of, are examples.

Some health problems younger veterans are experiencing have been tied to burn pits, which were used to dispose of discarded food, human waste, chemicals, munitions and other items in Iraq and Afghanistan. The toxic smoke can affect the skin, eyes, respiratory and cardiovascular systems, gastrointestinal tract and internal organs, according to the Veterans Administration.

"We're seeing that those are really close to what they're comparing to Agent Orange for our newer veterans," said Flores, who served seven years in the Army National Guard and one year in an Army Reserve unit. Her service included a tour in Afghanistan.

Winekauf noted that not all military members or veterans are eligible to use the VA health care system.

"Even if they are eligible, they may not be enrolled or there may be a long list or waiting time to be going into their primary care, so, therefore, they're outsourced within the local community," she said.

Flores said the VA actually only serves 12.2% of males and 20.6% of females who have served in the military.

"We actually have 80% of our community that's getting care within community care," she said.

When MercyOne Singing Hills staff encounter a veteran or current military member in need at the clinic, they may refer the patient to Winekauf . She asks the patient what branch of the military they served in, what their job was, where they were stationed, if they were ever deployed or what they did for annual training. She uses military terms and lingo, which she said helps the patient open up.

"They complain of knee pain, but I don't look at it just as knee pain. 'What did you do when you were in the military? Were you a jumper? Were you airborne? Did you have chronic wear and tear on your knees?'" she said. "Let's say we have someone newly diagnosed with prostate cancer -- 'Did you serve in Vietnam? Were you exposed to Agent Orange? Are you connected within the VA system?' It helps lead them to the correct care or the proper care that they should be receiving."

Flores said it's important to recognize the needs of military family members, as well.

"It's because of this course that I've had a few colleagues identify themselves to some of the lead paint exposures on bases they lived in when they were younger, some of the contaminated water levels in North Carolina that they were exposed to, so there's a lot there that's being offered, not only for veterans, but their family members and their children," she said.

