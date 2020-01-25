$4.8 million nature center opens in Sioux County

HAWARDEN, Iowa -- On a frigid Tuesday morning, Mac, an ornate box turtle, laid nestled in wood-chip bedding in an enclosure at the Prairie Woods Nature Center in rural Hawarden.

The tiny land turtle with yellow lines on its shell is one of a handful of live reptiles and amphibians that reside on the newly opened, two-story, 12,000-square-foot nature center's exhibit floor, which encourages visitors to "see the unseen" in nature.

"Not seeing it just as you would passing it on the trail, but seeing it as if you had a naturalist to say, 'Hey, let's peel this bark back and look at the bark beetle trails. Let's roll over this log and see what lives underneath and how this log is decomposing,'" Sunday Ford, Sioux County Conservation Board assistant director, explained of the exhibits, which are circular in design. "You could start anywhere on the floor and work your way in any direction you'd want to."

Ford said the $4.8 million nature center, which is situated in Oak Grove Park at 4051 Cherry Ave., was 12 years in the making. Back then, Ford said just one educator was on staff. Four years ago, she said a second educator was added to keep up with the demand for environmental education programs in the county.