Missing your health club dumbbell? How about a soup can, Sioux City fitness instructor says

SIOUX CITY -- With public gyms and health clubs closed due to coronavirus concerns, many people may be going a bit stir-crazy as they self-quarantine.
However, MercyOne Siouxland Occupational Health Clinic wellness specialist Natalie Olorundami Hughes said there's no reason to stop exercising even as we practice social distancing.
"People like having a routine," she explained. "Once that routine is disrupted, like with a self-quarantine, people panic."
Don't worry, Olorundami Hughes said.
"A person doesn't need a gym full of equipment to work out," she said. "The Internet is full of exercise routines for people of all ages and fitness levels."
To be honest, you don't even need WiFi Indeed, a dumbbell can be as simple as a filled water bottle, a can of food or a box or bottle of laundry detergent.
"Any sort of weight will do the trick," Olorundami Hughes said.
What will take the place of a stepper, NordicTrack or a Stair Climber? Well, this may seem a bit out there, but what about a flight of stairs?
"Before there was fitness equipment, people just used stairs to climb," Olorundami Hughes said. "Seemed to work out pretty well."
Believe it or not, some exercises don't require any special equipment at all. Sit-ups, push-ups, lunges and burpees can be done even if a person lives in a small home or apartment.
Still, the best type of health club may be one that isn't between four walls.
"I love exercising outside," Olorundami Hughes said. "As soon as it gets warm enough, going for a walk is exercise as well as a lot of fun."
A Buena Vista University exercise science graduate, Olorundami Hughes doesn't usually need much motivation to work out. Although it certainly helps when her 4-year-old daughter Haddie, and 2-yer-old son, Carver, act as exercise assistants.
"It helps to work out with a partner," she said.
Plus physical activity is a natural reliever.
"People feel anxious when they're feeling cooped up," Olorundami Hughes explained. "Getting your heart rate up will make you feel better."
Which will definitely be a good thing when everybody is panicking over a pandemic.
"Always keep a physical regimen of your daily routine," Olorundami Hughes said.
After all, who doesn't have a can of beans or a box of detergent at home?