Missing your health club dumbbell? How about a soup can, Sioux City fitness instructor says

SIOUX CITY -- With public gyms and health clubs closed due to coronavirus concerns, many people may be going a bit stir-crazy as they self-quarantine.

However, MercyOne Siouxland Occupational Health Clinic wellness specialist Natalie Olorundami Hughes said there's no reason to stop exercising even as we practice social distancing.

"People like having a routine," she explained. "Once that routine is disrupted, like with a self-quarantine, people panic."

Don't worry, Olorundami Hughes said.

"A person doesn't need a gym full of equipment to work out," she said. "The Internet is full of exercise routines for people of all ages and fitness levels."

To be honest, you don't even need WiFi Indeed, a dumbbell can be as simple as a filled water bottle, a can of food or a box or bottle of laundry detergent.

"Any sort of weight will do the trick," Olorundami Hughes said.

What will take the place of a stepper, NordicTrack or a Stair Climber? Well, this may seem a bit out there, but what about a flight of stairs?

"Before there was fitness equipment, people just used stairs to climb," Olorundami Hughes said. "Seemed to work out pretty well."