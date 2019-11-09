Missouri River Choral Society prepares for show with music educators, community members

At 7 p.m. Nov. 17, the Missouri River Choral Society will be presenting "The Music of Richard Burchard: A Composer's Concert" at Blessed Sacrament, 3010 Jackson St., with Burchard, a longtime college music educator and a critically acclaimed composer of choral music, as a special guest.

Flanery said his 25-member choir has had less than three months of rehearsal, which isn't a lot of time since they only get together once a week.

"We schedule our rehearsals at 8:30 on a Wednesday night for a very simple reason," he said with a sigh. "That's usually the only time in the day when people are free."

"You see, our choir members are also choir directors with their own rehearsal times," Flanery noted. "Or they have kids with school events or bedtimes to contend with. I know we have plenty of people who tuck their kids in for the night in order to rehearse with us for a few hours."

Flanery knows a thing or two about juggling obligations.