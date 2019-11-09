You are the owner of this article.
Missouri River Choral Society prepares for show with music educators, community members
Missouri River Choral Society

Choir director John Flanery conducts the Missouri River Choral Society, a chamber choir made up of vocal music educators and other community members. They will be presenting a program of music by choral composer Richard Burchard at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3010 Jackson St.

 Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Less than two weeks before its concert, the Missouri River Choral Society had a full squadron of sopranos at a Wednesday night rehearsal but it was severely lacking when it came to basses and baritones.

According to music director John Flanery, that's due to the busy schedules and prior commitments of choir members.

"About half of our choir is made up of music educators while the other half consists of elementary school teachers, dentists, attorneys or anybody with a passion for music," he said as the choir assembled at the altar of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Flanery created the Missouri River Choral Society as an alternative to a professional choir and a community choir.

"This is definitely a hybrid between the two types of choirs," he explained. "But we did require a certain level of knowledge for the people who wanted to audition for a spot in the choral society."

That's due to the complexity of the musical material that choir members have to interpret in a short amount of time.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 17, the Missouri River Choral Society will be presenting "The Music of Richard Burchard: A Composer's Concert" at Blessed Sacrament, 3010 Jackson St., with Burchard, a longtime college music educator and a critically acclaimed composer of choral music, as a special guest.

Flanery said his 25-member choir has had less than three months of rehearsal, which isn't a lot of time since they only get together once a week.

John Flanery

Flanery

"We schedule our rehearsals at 8:30 on a Wednesday night for a very simple reason," he said with a sigh. "That's usually the only time in the day when people are free."

"You see, our choir members are also choir directors with their own rehearsal times," Flanery noted. "Or they have kids with school events or bedtimes to contend with. I know we have plenty of people who tuck their kids in for the night in order to rehearse with us for a few hours."

Flanery knows a thing or two about juggling obligations.     

After earning a bachelor's degree in music education from Briar Cliff University, he taught music at Bishop Heelan Catholic School from 1996 to 2004. Leaving Heelan to earn master's and doctorate degrees, he spent nine years as associate choral director at the University of Southern Mississippi, in Hattiesburg, before serving as choral activities director at New Mexico State University, in Las Cruces. He rejoined Heelan's music department in 2017.

Flanery was named president of Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools in early 2019.

"Going from being a choir director into an administrative role has been challenging," he said. "My involvement with the Missouri River Choral Society allows me to have one foot in music."

Richard Burchard

Burchard

It also allows Flanery to work with choir members who are either colleagues at Heelan, former music students or sometimes both.

"This is probably the most gratifying aspect," he said. "I've known some of these people since they were kids, and others, only by reputation or through other choral work."

What brings everyone together is a love of music.

"We started the Missouri River Choral Society because there wasn't this type of a choir in the community," Flanery said. "Hopefully, we can bring choral music to a new audience."

If you go

WHAT: Dr. John Flanery conducts the Missouri River Choral Society in "The Music of Richard Burchard: A Composer's Concert," with Burchard introducing his own music

WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 17

WHERE: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3010 Jackson St.

TICKETS: $10, adults; $5, students. Call 575-636-0192 for more information.

The 'oldest new kid on the block'

Richard Burchard calls himself the "oldest new kid on the block."

That's because the longtime college music educator didn't start composing choral music until his late 40s.

"I was a music teacher for more than 30 years and had spent 25 years at Bellarmine University (in Louisville, Kentucky)," Burchard said. "This kept me busy but I wanted a more creative outlet."

It has only been within the past decade that he's been writing choral music that has been performed in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Burchard said the Missouri River Choral Society's John Flanery (then an associate choral director at the University of Southern Mississippi) reached out to him online nearly six years ago.

"John had been using my music and wanted to see if I had more material," Burchard said. "I did and I shared it with him. A short while after that, we met in person at a conference and struck up a friendship."

Now semi-retired as a college music teacher, Burchard can now concentrate on music composing on a full-time basis.

He also travels extensively, introducing new audiences to his music.

That's exactly what Burchard will be doing when the Missouri River Choral Society presents a program of his work at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

"I'm looking forward to working with the choir and visiting Sioux City for the first time," he said.

Plus Burchard has advice for people considering a new chapter in their lives.

"You're never too old to follow your dreams," he said. "You just need to have confidence in yourself."

