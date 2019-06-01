SIOUX CITY -- Laughter was in abundance during a course taught by Morningside College associate professor of nursing education Shar Georgesen.
After all, it isn't easy keeping a straight face for a course that uses bloopers and outtakes from Steve Harvey's "Family Feud" as source material.
"Humor: Jest for the Health of It," one of Morningside's three-week May Term courses, explored how important a good laugh can be for a person's physical and mental health, Georgesen said. The class ran from May 13 through Friday.
"It may sound funny but humor simply makes us feel better after a hard day," she said.
While a sense of humor can be beneficial in a workplace, it may not be appropriate in all settings, according to Riggins Hopper, a business administration student who also sells cars at a local dealership.
"Sure, humor can be an ice breaker but there are plenty of jokes that aren't appropriate in workplaces," he said. "It can not only damage relationships but it can also get you fired."
Kaitlyn Hoelscher, a psychology student who has an internship at Jackson Recovery Centers, said some well-placed dark humor can go a long way in a stressful situation.
"Humor can be a coping mechanism," she said. "You can find something funny in even our darkest moments."
A significant portion of Georgesen's course revolved around the type of humor you can share with a family member as well as a peer.
"You probably wouldn't tell your grandmother the same joke you'd tell a classmate," she said. "Plus the type of running joke you'd have with a sibling would be meaningless to everyone else."
For the course, computer science student Jacob Harvey interviewed his three roommates, who all had different internships.
"It probably doesn't seem too surprising that a sense of humor is more beneficial in sales than it would be in a law office," he said.
In addition to written and oral assignments, students were also required to participate in the last-class-of-the-term joke show.
OK, we'll bite. Tell us a joke.
"I have one," Hoelscher volunteered. "How did Harry Potter get down the hill? Walking. J.K. Rolling."
Hmm, literary humor that requires a person to know "just kidding" is abbreviated as "J.K." in addition to understanding Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling pronounces her name as if it was spelled "rolling."
This is a very bold choice.
Can Kelsey Polkinghorn, an elementary education student, top that?
"Let me give you a brief explanation of an acorn," she said. "In a nutshell, it's an oak tree."
That's not bad. Perfect for a teacher wanting to utilize humor in a classroom setting.
Which is exactly why Polkinghorn took the course in the first place.
"When we're making a joke, we're sharing a part of ourselves," she said. "It feels good to laugh."