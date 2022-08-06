Morningside professor participates in first-ever artist residency at LSU vet school

SIOUX CITY -- Shelby Prindaville spent two months of the summer painting on mosquito ovipositioning paper, sculpting AstroTurf with a heat gun, and taking reference photographs of a brown thrasher nestling, during the inaugural artist-in-residence program at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine.

"Every single piece that I made has one, if not multiple, things from the vet school," said Prindaville, an associate professor and head of the Visual Arts Department at Morningside University. "It spans chemicals, like stains, and medicines, as well. Betadine has been surprisingly useful, because it's basically iodine plus a little bit of extra other stuff. Iodine has long been used as a wood stain."

Prindaville, who received her master's degree from LSU in painting and drawing, was contacted by a former professor about serving as a consultant, as the School of Veterinary Medicine embarked on a venture that has never been done at a veterinary school in the United States before.

She didn't expect to be offered the first artist residency of its kind or think that she would have the availability in the near future to do it. The school initially planned to run the residency for six months to one year in the fall. But, when they proposed a two-month residency to Prindaville during the summer, she jumped at the opportunity.

"My work is about the sort of fragility and resilience of the natural world. It's about ecology and the human -- nature balance seen through the lens of the fauna a flora, not through the lens of humanity," Prindaville said by phone from Baton Rogue. Just moments earlier, she was photographing a diagnostic scan of a Magnificent Frigatebird, a large black bird with a wingspan of over seven feet. "The opportunity to get really close, especially to the animals from the wildlife hospital, which are species that I would have a very hard time, just as a general citizen, getting that type of close proximity access to -- that was really appealing."

Prindaville said artist residencies are "exciting opportunities" for her. She enjoys the pressure that comes along with having a deadline to complete artwork for an exhibition.

"For me, it kind of combines a vacation with guilt-free productivity," said Prindaville, whose artist studio was in a study room in the bustling vet school. "I really like all my bodies of work at residencies to connect to the site. I was excited to see what materials I might be able to incorporate from the vet school itself."

The seven paintings, one sculpture and 17 ceramic pieces that Prindaville has completed thus far reflect a number of the school's areas, including pathology, histology, epidemiology, zoological medicine and large animal medicine.

"I've met a number of amazing animals here. The top of the list for me is actually this baby brown thrasher that was here when I arrived. He was just a little nestling," she said. "Because he was a little bit imprinted, he posed for me really well. He wasn't scared of me. He would sit in all these interesting positions. I got to watch him grow up."

Prindaville created two paintings of the brown thrasher, which was eventually released into the wild, painting him three times across those paintings. She also painted a Mississippi kite and a Nigerian Dwarf goat named Morticia. Morticia was slated to deliver her kid via C-section, but she ended up spending roughly six weeks at the school before finally going into labor.

"I got to see her hours-old baby when, finally, it was delivered via C-section. He is the cutest thing," she said of baby Lurch. "I haven't painted him yet, but I will paint him."

Prindaville found the process of photographing mosquitoes "fascinating." In order for her to take reference images of the tiny insects for her paintings, they had to be briefly frozen.

"Not to kill them, but to just slow their blood down enough so that they're not going to fly," she explained. "Then, they gently tweezed them out onto a metal tray on a block of ice. Depending on far away you scooted the metal tray from the block of ice, they'd sort of sluggishly reanimate. If they reanimated too much, you'd scoot it back on the ice to chill them out a little bit more."

Prindaville ended up painting a portrait of two female mosquitoes after they had a blood meal, along with three mosquito eggs on the ovipositioning paper, which is the paper used to hatch mosquito eggs for research purposes.

Prindaville's exhibition at LSU opened on July 25. She said her work will also be on display at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha in mid-August and in Town and Country, Missouri, in October. She's tentatively planning a show at Morningside University next fall.

"I'm still trying to create some more work. I don't know when I'll finish it," she said. "I have a possum painting in progress right now; and I have a few other pieces in very early stages of design going on, too. I do hope the final body of work connected to this artist residency will be even bigger."