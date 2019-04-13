SIOUX CITY -- Audiences who listened to KMSC 92.9 FM, Morningside College's studio-run radio station, between midnight Friday and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, were probably exposed to more than one song by Gefilte Joe & The Fish, who advertised themselves as being "The World's Oldest and Only Known Jewish Senior Citizen Rock Band."
"We just got this copy of Gefilte Joe's 'Take a Walk on the Kosher Side,'" Dylan Ferguson said a couple of days earlier. "This is probably the weirdest record we've gotten so far."
"Well, the song is on vinyl," station manager Riley Liljenquist said, making an executive decision. "If it's on vinyl, we'll put it on the air."
This is because beggars can't be choosers.
KMSC was one of the 140 stations participating in the fourth annual College Radio Vinylthon. Organized by the College Radio Foundation, this 24-hour day of programming is designed to remind audiences that college radio still plays music not heard anywhere else.
This was the third time that Morningside participated in the marathon.
Besides kosher Lou Reed covers, KMSC had to rely on the private collections of Morningside staffers, students and generous LP fans.
"I love the stuff that is coming in at the last minute," Ferguson, a Morningside junior, said Thursday before the event. "We've gotten greatest hits albums of Sonny & Cher as well as Barry Manilow."
Well, we guess that's something. Um, have anything else?
A die-hard 1970s music fan, Liljenquist, a Morningside senior, was quietly adding albums from his own collection as well as the collection of his grandparents.
"I love Elton John, the Carpenters, Sinatra," he said, pointing out his personal faves. "You have to hear Sinatra in vinyl."
Ferguson, on the other hand, prefers music with an electronic beat.
"I'm bringing my own copy of 'This Is Happening' from (dance-punk band) LCD Soundsystem," he said Thursday. "The album came out when I was 11 years old. Still, it spoke to me."
As Ferguson talked music, Iggie Estupinian looked confused.
"When Riley talks about Elton John, I get it because I've heard of him," the Morningside senior said. "When Dylan talks about his favorite groups, I just pretend to know what he's talking about."
A DJ who spun records during Morningside's 2018 Vinylthon, Estupinian also returned this year.
"I played three songs, back-to-back from the 'Grease' soundtrack," she said. "It is a classic."
Well, she won't get any argument from Liljenquist, who said everyone seems to hang onto a random copy of "Grease" or Michael Jackson's "Thriller" or, surprisingly, "The Best of Bread."
"I don't know why (soft rock group) Bread is so popular," he said. "Somehow, everybody ended up with their 'Best Of' album."
Perhaps, it is the romanticism of the music that captures imaginations. That's what Ferguson thinks.
"I listen to plenty of music on my phone but it doesn't have the same impact," he said. "When you play an LP, you have to make a commitment. You have to put it on a turntable, put the needle on the right track."
"Records demand more attention," Ferguson continued. "That makes them more satisfying."
Tell that to Morningside freshman Mark Roy and he'll just shrug his shoulders.
"Before today, I've never placed a needle on a record before," he said. "I did it, it wasn't hard and I don't think it is a big deal."
This is blasphemy to Ferguson, who began collecting vinyl as a high school student.
"I still think vinyl is a great way to listen to music," he said. "That's why I always look forward to Vinylthon."