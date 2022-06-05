Morningside University students turn restaurant critics for Eating Siouxland class

LE MARS, Iowa -- The best person to ask for recommendations at a restaurant is the server.

That's the approach Garrett Arbuckle took when ordering at Iowa Barbeque Company, 100 Plymouth St. W.

Based on the suggestion of the lady at the counter, he ordered the pulled pork sandwich, with baked beans and some mac and cheese for his sides.

"The food turned out to be excellent," Arbuckle said. "I'm looking forward to writing about it."

So, is Arbuckle some sort of food blogger or a restaurant critic incognito? No, he is a Morningside University student who is participating in a three-week May Term "Eating Siouxland" class.

According to writing and rhetoric professor David Elder, each student must have lunch at the same locally-owned eatery and write a 750-word essay on the experience.

"Since we're going to as many as 14 restaurants, the students are actually writing the equivalent of a 30-page paper," he said. "They may think this will be a simple class but it is very writing-intensive."

Like Arbuckle and his "ask a waiter" gambit, most of the students are taking a creative approach to blog writing.

For instance, Lauren Hedlund, a guard on Morningside Mustangs women's basketball team, is giving her blog an athletic spin.

"I ordered a brisket sandwich, pork ribs and some Cole Slaw," she said.

One might assume an athlete can eat anything since she'll burn it off during practice -- right?

"No, that's not how it works," Hedlund said. "My coach won't happy over how much I've eaten for this class."

On the other hand, nursing student Grace Holzerland barely orders any food at all.

"My blog is how to be a scavenger," she said. "I get to steal food off of everybody else's plate."

And what has caught Holzerland's fancy?

Apparently, a chunk of somebody's brisket sandwich, a handful of fries, a sampling of house-made pickled veggies, plus some homemade cornbread.

"I've never had cornbread before and it was supposed to be very good here," Holzerland said in Iowa Barbeque Company's outdoor eating space. "I agree that their cornbread was terrific."

Elder said this is the second time he has offered the "Eating Siouxland" class.

"The May Term classes are nice because I get to meet with students who are entirely new to me," he said. "During the school year, I generally interact with writing students. Here, the students come from every major."

Elder also appreciated the informality of his class.

"You get to see a different side to students when you're able to break bread with them," he said.

In the past three weeks, "Eating Siouxland" students have eaten everything from All-American sports bar food at Bob Roe's Point After to Mexican seafood at La Isla to Filipino fare at Mateo's.

Arbuckle said the quality of food is just one of the things he looks for in a restaurant.

"I'm also looking for friendly employees, the restaurant's cleanliness and the general atmosphere of the place," he said.

How will Iowa Barbeque Company fare in Arbuckle's blog of local hot spots?

"I like this place a lot," he said.

