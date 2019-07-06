Ava Kluender, an environmental intern at Siouxland District Health Department, replaces a collection cup at an insect trap at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City. The health department has three different types of mosquito traps set up there in an effort to make counts of the number and types of bugs caught.
Ava Kluender, an environmental intern at Siouxland District Health Department, replaces a collection cup at an insect trap at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City. The health department has three different types of mosquito traps set up there in an effort to make counts of the number and types of bugs caught.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Ava Kluender, an environmental intern at Siouxland District Health Department, pours dry ice that is used as an attractant into a cooler underneath a trap at Green Valley Golf Course in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY -- Get into the habit of applying DEET, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outside and avoiding the outdoors during the early morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active. West Nile virus will soon be circulating once again in Northwest Iowa.
Siouxland District Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock said he expects mosquitoes infected with the virus to begin showing up in the health department's traps in July and the first human cases of West Nile virus to be reported soon after.
In 2018, eight cases of the virus were recorded in Woodbury County. West Nile virus season typically lasts from late summer into early fall.
"We'll get a handful of cases every year," Brock said. "People sometimes have some of the symptoms for a while before actually getting diagnosed, so we'll even get some cases in October."
According to Brock, about 80 percent of people who get West Nile virus from the bite of a mosquito have no symptoms. He said the other roughly 20 percent will have relatively mild West Nile fever, which produces headache, stiff neck and fever.
"Less than 1 percent of the population can go on to have more serious neurological problems where there could be some altered senses, light sensitivity, confusion and even some paralysis of the face," he said. "Those cases do tend to be the ones that actually get reported, because a lot of the cases don't get diagnosed because people don't feel awful enough to go to the doctor."
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
Sioux City officials dedicate the widened Memorial Drive in 1940. Nicknamed "The Memorial Mile," the road had 140 elm trees planted on either side in honor of Woodbury County residents who died in World War I. The trees and the markers that stood by them have long since disappeared.
This photo from the July 25, 1954, Journal shows a cannon used in World War I in France that was awarded to the Sioux City chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart by the U.S. War Department and dedicated in the veterans' plot at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In 1946, Gayle Jean Hofstad was designated the official "Sioux City Sue," in a pageant judged by the song's composer, Dick Thomas. She was whisked away to Hollywood to see about a possible movie career -- which apparently never materialized.
The home of Baber's Vis-Vita Sales Co. at Sixth Street and Floyd Boulevard. Founded in 1946 as a one-man operation selling feed to Siouxland livestock producers by the late philanthropist, Alva Baber, Vis-Vita has marked steady expansion since its inception.
Carlin Motor Company, dealer for Lincoln and Mercury automobiles, moved to 655 Water St. in 1947. It was formerly at 310 W. 7th St. Latest garage equipment and facilities were incorporated to make one of the most modern garages in the area.
The new Kresge building, shown in this Sept. 21, 1947 photo. The building fronts on Pierce street between Fourth and Fifth streets. The completed structure at 423 Fourth St., will give the store a depth of 150 feet on Pierce street.
"The Raggity Ann Militia" was the nickname given to the air guard in 1947, just after its organization in Sioux City. An inspection photo of that time shows the variety of World War II uniforms that the men wore then.
Father Francis Staber, Father Richard Sweeney, Bishop Joseph Mueller, Father Frank Greteman behind the Bishop, Monsignor Kevane, Mayor Dan J. Conley, Father C. Hayes, Father Francis Friedel behind Father Hayes and Father Regis at the groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 12, 1948 on the corner of 11th and Douglas streets.
The Dividend Oil Co. recently opened a new type of self-serve filling station at Seventh and Douglas streets in downtown Sioux City, shown in this photo from May 29, 1949. The firm employs 10 Sioux City girls who act as cashiers and will acquaint customers with the new type of service. The station has 12 new type pumps which means service can be readily rendered without spillage. The firm is managed by Julius J. Arkin.
Both Brock and Ryan Smith, an assistant professor of entomology at Iowa State University, say it's too early to tell whether it will be a particularly bad year for West Nile virus in Siouxland due to earlier flooding and continued heavy rainfall.
"We've had a fair amount of flooding, especially in western Iowa along the Missouri River. These traditionally have been the places that have been hit the hardest by West Nile in the past, but it's kind of hard to say how that will directly influence disease transmission," Smith said. "Even though there's flooding right now, the majority of our West Nile cases are kind of getting into August and September, so depending on what those flood-like conditions look like for the rest of the summer, that may have some effect on the number of cases we might see."
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
A study conducted by Smith that was published in the journal Scientific Reports in April, revealed that West Nile virus transmission is most common in western Iowa, where the Culex tarsalis, the species of mosquito most often linked with West Nile virus transmission, is prevalent, especially in counties along the Missouri River.
Murals and interactive exhibits help explain events of the journey that occurred in and around present-day Sioux City, from late July to early September 1804, including the illness, death, and burial of Sgt. Charles Floyd at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The Sioux City Public Museum in downtown Sioux City features scores of exhibits dedicated to recapturing the city's cultural and historic past, as well as Native American life, pioneer life and the early days of living along the Missouri River.
The Sioux City Art Center houses a three-story glass atrium and five galleries to showcase traveling and permanent exhibits. The center offers art classes for preschoolers through senior citizens, and an annual outdoor arts festival, ArtSplash on Labor Day Weekend.
For well over 100 years, people have marveled at the beauty of Stone Park nestled in the Loess Hills in the northwest corner of the city. The park combines wildflowers, prairie, rugged woodlands, secluded ravines, wildlife and hilltop vistas of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
Palmer’s Candy, founded in 1878, sells dozens of chocolates -- truffles, clusters, fudge, chocolate covered nuts and more. But its most famous candy is the Twin Bing, which is a candy bar with a cherry nougat and roasted peanut filling.
The 33-foot-tall steel Sacred Heart of Jesus statue sits in the peaceful grounds at Trinity Heights in Sioux City. The grounds were founded by the Rev. Harold V. Cooper on the site of the former Trinity Catholic College and High School.
The seven-story structure, at 528 Pierce St., was built for $1.27 million in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. After years of neglect, this architectural treasure was brought back to life and is now a performing arts center and home to the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ.
The Jolly Time Pop Corn Museum opened in 2016 within Jolly Time's Koated Kernels Shoppe, celebrating the history of the company's popping success. The store, at 1717 Terminal Drive, is loaded with varieties of popcorn by the American Pop Corn Company, the manufacturer of Jolly Time.
The Milwaukee Railroad complex, constructed in 1917 at 3400 Sioux River Road, first served as a repair and maintenance terminal for steam locomotives, passenger cars and cabooses on the Milwaukee Railroad line. Now, the yard is a museum and testament to an earlier time in American history.
The Bruguier Cabin, Sioux City’s oldest structure, is located in Riverside Park. French fur trader Theophile Bruguier, who is considered the first white settler in Sioux City, built the one-story structure on his farm in 1849.
Situated in Stone State Park, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center includes 14,000 square feet of classroom, exhibit and office space, natural history and live native reptile exhibits, as well as a butterfly and wildflower garden, and outdoor amphitheater and a variety of programs throughout the year.
"This mosquito has been known for being especially good at transmitting West Nile. It tends to be infected a little bit easier than some other mosquitoes and tends to bite humans more," he said. "This mosquito tends to really want to be found in the western regions of the state and extends further into Nebraska and South Dakota, but we don't really find it in very high prevalence in central Iowa and the rest of the state."
Smith said the Culex tarsalis thrives in rural environments, laying eggs in irrigated farmland and drainage ditches.
"Oftentimes, this mosquito isn't necessarily influenced by flooding as other mosquitoes might, but this mosquito seems to have a real penchant for that kind of more rural agricultural area," he said.
Brock said birdbaths, toys, tires and gutters are also prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry viruses. He said removing standing water around your home can effectively reduce mosquito numbers.
"There's multiple phases of mosquito. The kind we're dealing with right now are what we call the nuisance mosquitoes. They don't really carry disease, but they will bite. Later on, the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus will start to get to be more prevalent and they are ones that breed in just standing water," he said. "Really reducing those areas around your house can go a long ways in reducing those types of mosquitoes."
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.