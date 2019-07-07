SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland-based vocalists Brian Mathers and Julie Hlas will be presenting the musical performance, "He Sang, She Sang," at 2 p.m. July 14 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
The show, which takes on the point of view of a man and a woman on topics like gender roles, romance and parenthood, features such songs as "Can't Help Loving That Man of Mine," "Both Sides Now" and "When I Was Seventeen."
Mathers and Hlas -- from the group Play It Forward -- have been performing in and around Siouxland for more than a decade.
Admission to "He Sang, She Sang" is free and a reception will follow the performance.