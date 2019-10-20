{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- Historian Don Hickey will be discussing the myths involving the War of 1812 at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Dubbed "the dean of 1812 scholarship" by The New Yorker magazine, Hickey will poke holes in the most widely held misconceptions surrounding the War of 1812.

Hickey a published author and specialist in early American history and American military history, promises a lively presentation to be followed by an opportunity for audience members to pose questions and their own comments on the subject matter.

Admission is free for this presentation and a reception will follow.

