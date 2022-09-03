 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Naturalist offers tips to help endangered monarch butterflies

A monarch butterfly caterpillar is shown on a milkweed leaf held by Naturalist Theresa Kruid at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, in Sioux City. Monarch butterfly tagging sessions will be held on Sept. 8 at the Sioux City Prairie and on Sept. 14 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Fifteen years ago, Theresa Kruid said thousands of monarch butterflies would roost at her acreage. 

Today, she said she's lucky if she gets hundreds. 

"It's hard to count them, because there's so many of them. But, there are way fewer of them than there used to be," said Kruid, who is a naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. 

The monarch has been placed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species as "endangered."

A tagged monarch butterfly is shown in this photo taken by Theresa Kruid, Woodbury County Conservation Board Naturalist. 

Monarchs are known for their migrations from Mexico and California in the winter to summer breeding grounds throughout the United States and Canada. The monarch population has shrunk by between 22% and 72% over the past decade, according to the IUC.

The IUC says climate change; drought, which limits the growth of milkweed and increases the frequency of catastrophic wildfires; severe weather, which has killed millions of butterflies; as well as temperature extremes, which trigger earlier migrations before milkweed is available, are responsible for the species' decline.

Peak time for monarch sightings in Siouxland is late August through the end of September, if temperatures are warm and skies are sunny.

"Starting now through the end of September is kind of the peak migration," Kruid said. "I have seen very few; and I have not found many caterpillars, either." 

Naturalist Theresa Kruid searches a milkweed plant for monarch butterfly caterpillars in the butterfly garden at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.

Kruid said monarchs are likely to be found on the prairie in Siouxland, where nectar sources, such as wildflowers, are prevalent. Siouxlanders can plant milkweed, coneflower, zinnia and goldenrod on their own properties to help boost the number of monarchs. 

"There are lots of varieties of (milkweed). You can plant that at home. That is for the larva or caterpillars. That is where the eggs have to be laid and, then, the caterpillars feed on milkweed," Kruid said. "You can also do what's called a monarch waystation and plant nectar source flowers." 

For years, Monarch Watch, a nonprofit education, conservation and research program based at the University of Kansas, has been studying the mysterious migration of the monarch. They encourage members of the public to tag migrating monarchs in the fall and also report the locations of any tagged butterflies they find.

"The monarchs that are going to migrate south now are not going to be the monarchs that we see next spring in the same area. It's going to be the second or third generation," Kruid explained. "Those monarchs that overwinter in Mexico will lay eggs in Mexico or the southern parts of the United States and, then, they die. And it starts all over again." 

A monarch butterfly caterpillar is shown on a milkweed leaf.

Monarch butterfly tagging sessions will be held on Sept. 8 at the Sioux City Prairie and Sept. 14 at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Kruid said attendees will catch a monarch and place a sticker, which is about the size of a pencil's eraser, on the butterfly's hind wing. 

Over the years, Kruid said thousands of monarchs have been tagged around the nature center, but she said less than 50 have been recovered. 

"Most of ours have been found in Mexico. They made it south," she said. 

