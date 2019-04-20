When you think wine country, you automatically imagine the temperate climate of California's Bay area or the hot summer days in Provence, France.
But have you ever thought of western Iowa when it come to wine? According to author John N. Peragine, the Hawkeye State's relationship with grapevines goes back to the late 19th century.
"With our cold winters, Iowa shouldn't have a wine history, but it does," the Davenport-based author explained. "For many years, Iowa actually had a thriving wine industry."
That was what Peragine discovered while writing "A History of Iowa Wine: Vines on the Prairie."
Part of the Arcadia Publishing and The History Press' "American Palate Series," Peragine's book will be available at both traditional book stores as well as online booksellers like Amazon.com, beginning Tuesday.
"German settlers in Iowa's Amana Colonies brought with them a knowledge of wine production as well as an understanding of wine culture," he said. "During the 1800s, everybody drank wine. Parents drank it, kids drank it, and the people in Amana tended community vineyards for communal wines."
That is, until they began selling the stuff on the side of roads.
A promise for easy money brought colorful characters like New York attorney Hiram Barney to the region.
"Barney was so slick that he had a Native American tribe to make him an honorary member," Peragine said. "This is how he was able to acquire land through the Half Breed Tract (a governmental program benefiting Native Americans) that would become the White Elk Winery."
In the early 1900s, Iowa was among the top grape producers of grapes in the nation.
"Obviously, we couldn't grow the same types of grapes they grew in California," Peragine said. "Our grapes had to be cold, hardy varieties that could survive cold winters."
Iowa's wine industry experienced a near-fatal blow when the prohibition placed a ban on the production, importation, transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages.
That didn't deter everybody, Peragine said. Canny producers switched from making grape wine to making grape juice.
What really devastated Iowa's wine industry was a combination of bad weather and governmental subsidies.
"Bad weather could destroy an entire crop of grapes which, also took years to cultivate," Peragine said. "This meant farmers wouldn't see a profit for years. Yet, everything could be destroyed by Iowa's unpredictable weather."
In comparison, corn and soybeans were much more dependable. Plus farmers could reap profits right away.
That was the case until the 21st century, when an increasing number of small vineyards began popping up.
"These vineyards were meant to produce boutique wines from people who were able to supplement their income by giving tours or renting parts of their properties for weddings and special occasions," he said.
Peragine knows a thing or two about that. He grows grapes and makes wine on the same site as the historic George L'oste Davenport's Clifton Vineyards.
So, is there a distinct taste of Iowa wines? Peragine thinks so.
"Because of the short growing season, our wines are sweeter and not as complex as California wines," he said. "Still, they are fine wines that are evolving and changing with time."