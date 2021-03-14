New books reveal conniving characters, a never-ending life and a strength to vulnerable

SIOUX CITY -- The seemingly separate stories of a Bernie Madoff-type master criminal and the disappearance of woman off of a ship at sea become intertwined in "The Glass Hotel," the critically-acclaimed new novel by Emily St. John Mandel.
Add in plenty of guilt, some disturbing graffiti and, believe it or not, a few vindictive ghosts, then you have one of the most compelling books of the spring, according to Western Iowa Tech Community College lifelong learning coordinator Mara Hall.
"I had previously read Mandel's novel (2014's 'Station Eleven),' which was about a worldwide pandemic that occurred way before COVID-19," she explained. "Obviously, 'The Glass Hotel' tackles an entirely different subject."
Still, both novels shared similarities.
"(Mandel) has a knack for developing characters and placing them in unimaginable situations," Hall said. "What may seem random early in the book will become very important once you put the pieces together."
Other common themes in Mandel's fiction include delusion, unintended consequences and the search for the meaning of life in all of the wrong places.
These are the types of stories that appeal to Hall, who selects the literature discussed at lifelong learning book clubs.
"Some books are very challenging to read while others are much more direct," she said. "However, all books can make you ask questions."
This was certainly true in "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue," a 2020 book by novelist V.E. Schwab, that will be the lifelong learning book selection for May.
In this fantasy novel, Addie LaRue makes a pact with the devil. On one hand, she will live forever. On another, she will be forgotten by everyone she meets.
So, what happens when Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore who actually does remember her name?
"Would I like to live forever?" Hall asked herself. "No."
But Hall wouldn't being more like Brene Brown, a Texas-based professor, podcaster and author of such nonfiction books as 2018's "Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts."
"Although I'm usually recommending fiction, Brene Brown's work is really capturing my attention," she said.
A social worker and a visiting professor in management at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, in Austin, Brown is best known for "The Power of Vulnerability," a widely seen TED talk.
"We are told to be vulnerable means being weak," Hall said. "Instead, it takes enormous courage to show your vulnerability, empathy and compassion."
"Everybody has setbacks in life," she continued. "We have to overcome them and walk through our vulnerability in order to get to courage. That way, you can be grateful every day."
Brown called such observations "rumbles," Hall explained.
"A 'rumble' is a discussion where we make a commitment to vulnerability by staying curious and generous," she said.
And nothing can satisfy a curious and generous person like reading a good book, right?
Well, that would ordinarily be the case, Hall said, but Brown is best when heard through an audiobook.
"There is something about Brene Brown's Texas accent that is so charming and persuasive," Hall noted. "Her books are great to read. They're more fun to listen to."