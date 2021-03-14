New books reveal conniving characters, a never-ending life and a strength to vulnerable

This was certainly true in "The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue," a 2020 book by novelist V.E. Schwab, that will be the lifelong learning book selection for May.

In this fantasy novel, Addie LaRue makes a pact with the devil. On one hand, she will live forever. On another, she will be forgotten by everyone she meets.

So, what happens when Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore who actually does remember her name?

"Would I like to live forever?" Hall asked herself. "No."

But Hall wouldn't being more like Brene Brown, a Texas-based professor, podcaster and author of such nonfiction books as 2018's "Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts."

"Although I'm usually recommending fiction, Brene Brown's work is really capturing my attention," she said.

A social worker and a visiting professor in management at the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, in Austin, Brown is best known for "The Power of Vulnerability," a widely seen TED talk.

"We are told to be vulnerable means being weak," Hall said. "Instead, it takes enormous courage to show your vulnerability, empathy and compassion."