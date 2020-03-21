New director brings different perspective to Sioux City Art Center

SIOUX CITY -- Todd Behrens gestured animatedly as he stood in a gallery at the Sioux City Art Center talking about pop surrealist artist Mark Kochen and his painting "Mixers."
The newly minted Sioux City Art Center director discussed the precision with which Kochen must have painted the tiny red kitchen appliances and the movement represented through the mixers' electrical cords. Behrens, who formerly served as the Art Center's curator, said he straddles the art world, never feeling like he has both feet firmly planted.
"It's easy for me now to say, 'Just relax. It's just colors. It's just shapes and lines and texture' -- nothing to be up in arms about," he said.
Growing up in Maryland, Behrens took art classes just like all the other schoolchildren, but he said he lacked "a special love" for art. Instead of visiting art museums in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Behrens and his family frequented history museums. When he entered the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, Behrens thought he would major in mathematics, but after taking an art history class on a whim, he decided to focus his studies on art history and economics.
"I thought, 'Well, this is a more interesting way to look at history -- a visual way of looking at history,'" he recalled. "The professors did a really good job of tying the art and architecture of each time with the broader history that was going on at that time -- that's definitely what locked me in."
However, Behrens said he was "petrified" by the required studio classes. He said he felt so "insecure" and "out of place" in an introductory sculpture class that he dropped the class after the first day. He registered for that class again, as well as a drawing and painting class, his senior year and successfully completed them.
"I sucked it up when I was a senior, and then, it was fun," he said.
Even after he received his degree in 1988, contemporary art continued to intimidate Behrens, who spent five years "doing archaeology" before enrolling in a graduate program.
"Coming out of undergraduate school, I was totally intimidated by the idea of working with contemporary artists, because with history you have that comfort. There are already books on Van Gogh, so you can understand Van Gogh by reading books. The vast majority of artists working right now don't have books written about them," he said.
While at the University of Florida, Behrens installed exhibitions of student and faculty work in some of the art department's small galleries. After graduating in 1997, Behrens took a job at the Appleton Museum of Art in Ocala, Florida, where he spent the majority of his time researching and writing labels for its 19th century collection. Then, Behrens accepted a position as assistant director at the Art and Culture Center of Hollywood, Florida. He oversaw children's classes, installed exhibitions, designed and wrote newsletters, set up for rental events and even occasionally cleaned toilets.
"It was everything except for direct and raise money," he said. "It was amazing. It was 50 to 60 hours a week of stress and fun."
Behrens' next career stop was the Polk Museum of Art in Lakeland, Florida, where he spent 10 years as curator. Behrens said he felt like he had done everything that he could at the Polk, when he learned about a job opening for a curator at the Sioux City Art Center. Behrens saw similarities between the two museums, but what really drew him to Sioux City in 2009 was the pride that the Art Center took in local artwork, as well as its focus on art from the Upper Midwest.
"That was something that I wasn't able to do as much as I wanted to do back at the Polk," he said. "The idea of me having a position and the Art Center itself having a place in the local community that was more intricately tied was really appealing."
Van Gogh is probably Behrens' favorite artist, but Behrens said he doesn't have a preferred movement, style or material. He said he likes to be "surprised." Of the exhibits the Sioux City Art Center has had during his tenure as curator, Behrens said the nine-month exhibition of Jackson Pollock's "Mural" in 2015 and 2016 stands out in his mind.
"I never wanted to work in a big museum. I always wanted something that had a closer tie to the community, so to get a chance to throw myself into one really famous painting was something I didn't imagine I was going to be able to experience," he said.
"Sioux City Art Center Selects," a regional juried exhibition that is open to all artists in Iowa, as well artists living within 300 miles of Sioux City, is another favorite of Behrens that he hopes the Art Center can continue to host in the coming years.
"It's fun for the curator because the curator gets to go out and meet with these people, usually spending half a day or so with each artist in their space talking about the work," he said. "It's kind of like working on eight little one-person shows at the same time."
On Jan. 4, Behrens took the reins from Al Harris-Fernandez, who retired from the Art Center's top position. Initially, Behrens said he never thought he would be director, because the job "just didn't sound fun" to him. He said his interest in the role in Sioux City peaked as he saw the Art Center further grow and evolve. In September 2018, the Art Center's new, 11,000-square-foot Gilchrist Learning Center opened to the public. Then, a year later, the Art Center unveiled two new exhibition spaces, as well as a recently updated Junior League Hands On! Gallery.
"I started to think, this place, with what it was when I got here, and then, where it was on its way to becoming with the construction, it felt comfortable and it felt like a really exciting challenge to take on and then lead the Art Center on its next steps. It's come a long way really fast," he said.
Behrens said his main focus now is engaging the community and reaching out to local organizations to form partnerships. He said he would like the Art Center to be of greater service to underserved communities.
Behrens and his staff are also busy lining up new exhibitions. He hopes to bring Architects of Air's Luminarium, a walk-in inflatable sculpture of color, air and light, to Sioux City in late June. Another exhibition on Behrens' agenda includes more than 100 photographs depicting the West from Iowa to the Pacific. That show, which is a collaboration between the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, Iowa, and the University of Iowa, is slated to open in October.
"These are massive structures 8,000 to 10,000 square feet," Behrens said of the Luminarium. "On the outside it looks like a fun bouncy house or castle, but when you go inside, just from natural light, you get these amazing experiences of light and color and unexpected shapes."
Behrens recognizes that he is different from a lot of other curators and directors in that he isn't an artist and wasn't raised in an art environment. Still, he sees a silver lining in the unique perspective that he brings.
"I feel comfortable knowing how to introduce art to a majority of people," he said. "A majority of people don't have some deep experience with art or innate connection to art."