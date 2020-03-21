New director brings different perspective to Sioux City Art Center

"It was everything except for direct and raise money," he said. "It was amazing. It was 50 to 60 hours a week of stress and fun."

Behrens' next career stop was the Polk Museum of Art in Lakeland, Florida, where he spent 10 years as curator. Behrens said he felt like he had done everything that he could at the Polk, when he learned about a job opening for a curator at the Sioux City Art Center. Behrens saw similarities between the two museums, but what really drew him to Sioux City in 2009 was the pride that the Art Center took in local artwork, as well as its focus on art from the Upper Midwest.

"That was something that I wasn't able to do as much as I wanted to do back at the Polk," he said. "The idea of me having a position and the Art Center itself having a place in the local community that was more intricately tied was really appealing."

Van Gogh is probably Behrens' favorite artist, but Behrens said he doesn't have a preferred movement, style or material. He said he likes to be "surprised." Of the exhibits the Sioux City Art Center has had during his tenure as curator, Behrens said the nine-month exhibition of Jackson Pollock's "Mural" in 2015 and 2016 stands out in his mind.