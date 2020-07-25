New eatery brings Vietnamese street foods to Sioux City

Wait, what does rolled ice cream have to do with Vietnam?

According to Nguyen, rolled ice cream -- made with milk, cream and sugars -- got its start on the streets of Thailand, Taiwan and, yes, Vietnam before making its way west.

The same can be said of milk tea, which if truth be told, is exactly what it sounds like.

Milk tea is a drink that, when shaken with ice, allows for a foamy layer -- or bubbles -- to form at the top. Adding to the fun are chewy tapioca balls -- called either boba or pearls.

Asher Willson is a fan of 79 Degree's milk tea, and so is his twin sister, Sloan.

"We love the chewy balls because they come in different flavors," Asher said. "That makes it delicious."

If you want something more substantial, check out 79 Degree's wide assortment of Banh Mi, a popular staple item in Vietnamese cuisine.

Think of a Banh Mi as a Far Eastern version of an American hoagie or submarine sandwich.

Made with your choice of meat, a Banh Mi is served with cilantro, pickled carrots and a zesty sauce on a soft but crispy French baguette.