New eatery brings Vietnamese street foods to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Vy Pham pours a creamy liquid onto what looks like a pizza pan. Quickly using a paint-scraper-like tool, she cuts, coaxes and molds the liquid until it solidifies.
With the unflinching diligence of a sculptor, she then folds the very pliable -- and very frozen -- material into little rolls of ice cream that are approximately the size of a roll of quarters.
In a final flourish, Pham places the rolls of sugary goodness into a cup, topping them with caramel syrup and chunks of Oreo cookies thrown in for extra texture and flavor.
"That looks so awesome!" Isabelle Carreau, 10, said as Pham delivered the finished product to Isabelle's brother Elliot Carreau, 7.
"You know what?" Elliot said, taking a heaping spoonful of cookies and cream rolled ice cream. "It tastes even better than it looks."
Rolled ice cream -- or stir-fired ice cream -- is one of the unique specialty items available at 79 Degree, a new eatery at 3087 Floyd Blvd.
Open since April, the fast-casual restaurant is the brainchild of Thao Nguyen, a Vietnam native whose family moved to Sioux City more than seven years ago.
Nguyen said she wanted 79 Degree to provide the type of fast food a person would find in the Southeastern Asian country.
Wait, what does rolled ice cream have to do with Vietnam?
According to Nguyen, rolled ice cream -- made with milk, cream and sugars -- got its start on the streets of Thailand, Taiwan and, yes, Vietnam before making its way west.
The same can be said of milk tea, which if truth be told, is exactly what it sounds like.
Milk tea is a drink that, when shaken with ice, allows for a foamy layer -- or bubbles -- to form at the top. Adding to the fun are chewy tapioca balls -- called either boba or pearls.
Asher Willson is a fan of 79 Degree's milk tea, and so is his twin sister, Sloan.
"We love the chewy balls because they come in different flavors," Asher said. "That makes it delicious."
If you want something more substantial, check out 79 Degree's wide assortment of Banh Mi, a popular staple item in Vietnamese cuisine.
Think of a Banh Mi as a Far Eastern version of an American hoagie or submarine sandwich.
Made with your choice of meat, a Banh Mi is served with cilantro, pickled carrots and a zesty sauce on a soft but crispy French baguette.
During the 1950s, easy-to-eat foods made by street vendors became increasingly popular in several Asian countries.
More and more of this distinctive cuisine has been making its way to America ever since.
This is a market that Nguyen is hoping to tap into with 79 Degree.
Sioux City has other Vietnamese restaurants, she said, but none that are centered on snack foods or meals on the go.
Which is good news for Isabelle Carreau. After sampling her brother Elliot's cookies and cream rolled ice cream, she decided to order something for herself.
"I ordered the banana and Nutella rolled ice cream," she said, taking a bite. "It is incredible!"
Siouxland food (and drink) photos in the Journal in 2020
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Earl's Infusion Bar
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Castle Pub Super Bowl food
Flour Power bakers
Flour Power bakers
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Food Koi Sushi Steakhouse
Abby Suhr
Beer Can Alley opening
Beer Can Alley opening
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
COVID-19: takeout orders at M's on 4th
Twin Bing Stout
Twin Bing Stout
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 1
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 2
Covid-19 Koated Kernels 3
Covid-19 Koated Kernels
Covid-19 Koated Kernels
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
Lunch in the park during COVID-19
COVID-19 restaurant openings
Daga's On Wheels during COVID-19
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
Bars reopen
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 1
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn 2
COVID-19 Coyote Twin theater popcorn
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering Korean street food
Greek Fest
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Big Papa's Grub on the Run
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!