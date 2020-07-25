You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New eatery brings Vietnamese street foods to Sioux City
View Comments
top story

New eatery brings Vietnamese street foods to Sioux City

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Vy Pham pours a creamy liquid onto what looks like a pizza pan. Quickly using a paint-scraper-like tool, she cuts, coaxes and molds the liquid until it solidifies. 

With the unflinching diligence of a sculptor, she then folds the very pliable -- and very frozen -- material into little rolls of ice cream that are approximately the size of a roll of quarters.

In a final flourish, Pham places the rolls of sugary goodness into a cup, topping them with caramel syrup and chunks of Oreo cookies thrown in for extra texture and flavor.

79 Degree

Sandy Huynh, right, and Vy Pham prepare rolled ice cream, a popular Vietnamese dessert, at 79 Degree, a new eatery specializing in Vietnamese snacks at 3087 Floyd Blvd.

"That looks so awesome!" Isabelle Carreau, 10, said as Pham delivered the finished product to Isabelle's brother Elliot Carreau, 7.

"You know what?" Elliot said, taking a heaping spoonful of cookies and cream rolled ice cream. "It tastes even better than it looks."

Rolled ice cream -- or stir-fired ice cream -- is one of the unique specialty items available at 79 Degree, a new eatery at 3087 Floyd Blvd.

Open since April, the fast-casual restaurant is the brainchild of Thao Nguyen, a Vietnam native whose family moved to Sioux City more than seven years ago.

79 Degree

Isabelle Carreau, 10, leans over to taste her brother Elliot Carreau's cookies and cream rolled ice cream at 79 Degree, 3087 Floyd Blvd. A restaurant that features Vietnamese street food, 79 Degree also serves milk tea, flavored teas, smoothies and hearty Banh Mi sandwiches.

Nguyen said she wanted 79 Degree to provide the type of fast food a person would find in the Southeastern Asian country.

Wait, what does rolled ice cream have to do with Vietnam?

According to Nguyen, rolled ice cream -- made with milk, cream and sugars -- got its start on the streets of Thailand, Taiwan and, yes, Vietnam before making its way west.

The same can be said of milk tea, which if truth be told, is exactly what it sounds like.

79 Degree

Sandy Huynh rolls ice cream on a frozen countertop at 79 Degree in Sioux City.

Milk tea is a drink that, when shaken with ice, allows for a foamy layer -- or bubbles -- to form at the top. Adding to the fun are chewy tapioca balls -- called either boba or pearls.

Asher Willson is a fan of 79 Degree's milk tea, and so is his twin sister, Sloan.

"We love the chewy balls because they come in different flavors," Asher said. "That makes it delicious."

If you want something more substantial, check out 79 Degree's wide assortment of Banh Mi, a popular staple item in Vietnamese cuisine.

79 Degree

A roast pork sandwich with cilantro, pickled carrots and spicy sauce is shown with a caramel milk tea, left, and an orange strawberry tea with mango jelly boba at 79 Degree in Sioux City.

Think of a Banh Mi as a Far Eastern version of an American hoagie or submarine sandwich.

Made with your choice of meat, a Banh Mi is served with cilantro, pickled carrots and a zesty sauce on a soft but crispy French baguette.

During the 1950s, easy-to-eat foods made by street vendors became increasingly popular in several Asian countries. 

More and more of this distinctive cuisine has been making its way to America ever since.

79 Degree

Sandy Huynh prepares rolled ice cream at 79 Degree in Sioux City.

This is a market that Nguyen is hoping to tap into with 79 Degree.

Sioux City has other Vietnamese restaurants, she said, but none that are centered on snack foods or meals on the go.

Which is good news for Isabelle Carreau. After sampling her brother Elliot's cookies and cream rolled ice cream, she decided to order something for herself.

"I ordered the banana and Nutella rolled ice cream," she said, taking a bite. "It is incredible!"

Sergeant Bluff eatery adds Filipino street food, Korean fan fave
Sabor serves up authentic Puerto Rican fare at Southern Hills Mall
Sioux City food truck Big Papa adds big flavors and big portions to comfort food favorites

Siouxland food (and drink) photos in the Journal in 2020

If you go

WHAT: 79 Degree

WHERE: 3087 Floyd Blvd. Sioux City

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

ONLINE: 79DegreeSiouxCity.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Daniel Jung tells what COVID-19 does to the body

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News