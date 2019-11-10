New Life Lutheran Church to host mental health awareness event

SERGEANT BLUFF -- New Life Lutheran Church in Sergeant Bluff is inviting the public to a "Hope and Health for the Holidays" event from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who is struggling with mental health or knows someone who is, or who wants to learn how to help, is invited to attend. Many people struggling with mental health issues find the holiday season very challenging.

Siouxland Mental Health and Catholic Charities will have representatives available to discuss their programs and mental health safety tips. There will be a presentation from an individual who struggled with depression and suicidal tendencies, and there will be a discussion time after lunch.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

New Life Lutheran Church (Community United Methodist Church) is at 206 First St. in Sergeant Bluff. The event is free to the public and includes refreshments in the morning and lunch.

Please register by email to hh4h1116@gmail.com, or by phone, 712-943-3636.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0