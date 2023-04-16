SIOUX CITY — Rameem Sajid, 15, prefers her Philly Cheesesteak sandwich with melty Pepper Jack cheese while her brother Haseeb Sajid, 10, alternates between Pepper Jack and a squeeze of Cheez Whiz.

According to their dad Muhammad Sajid, there is no wrong way to eat the iconic sandwich served on a Hoagie roll.

Which is why he recently opened Sarg's Philly Time, 4006 Morningside Ave., home of the "Build Your Own Philly."

In case you didn't know, the classic Cheesesteak -- chopped steak, cooked onions with plenty of the aforementioned orange-yellow Cheez Whiz -- was popularized by Italian immigrants in Philadelphia during the first half of the 20th century.

Sarg's Philly Time Sarg's Philly Time's Dustin Carnes, left, Muhammad Sajid and Fred Jacobsen are shown at Sarg's Philly Time, 4006 Morningside Ave.

Sarg's Philly Time Fred Jacobsen cooks steak and vegetables while making a Philly cheesesteak at Sarg's Philly Time, 4006 Morningside Ave. The restaurant allows…

Even though he is of Pakistani descent, Sajid enjoyed experimenting with international cuisine for his family.

"I know my kids like it when I make them quesadillas in the morning," he said.

So, what did Rameem and Haseeb think of dad's initial attempts at a Philly?

"They though it was a good first try," Sajid admitted diplomatically.

Luckily, he enlisted the help of veteran restaurant cook Dustin Carnes to perfect the recipe.

Carnes, Sajid and are all partners in Sarg's Philly Time, which opened in early March.

"A Philly is one of those classic sandwiches that everyone seems to like," Carnes explained. "It is also a sandwich that you can load up with pretty much anything."

Sarg's Philly Time Fred Jacobsen, right, makes a Philly cheesesteak as Dustin Carnes works on a rice bowl at Sarg's Philly Time, 4006 Morningside Ave.

Sarg's Philly Time Fred Jacobsen fills a Philly cheesesteak sandwich at Sarg's Philly Time, 4006 Morningside Ave.

Beginning his career as a busboy at Harvey's at age 12, Carnes was eventually promoted to a line cook at the popular Riverside diner. After that, he helped open Greek to Me, which specialized in creative Grecian cuisine like gyros, pastitchio and spicy Greek nachos.

"Everything I know about food, I learned at Harvey's," he said.

At Sarg's, Carnes credited a Build Your Own Philly menu where diners have a choice between chopped chicken or steak, a huge selection of cheeses and a wide variety of veggies.

Want sauce? Check out Carnes' housemade Philly sauce or the creamy Greek-inspired Tzatziki sauce.

Want all of ingredients of a Philly or gyro, without any of the bread? Check out Sarg's Power Rice Bowl.

"So far, our most popular meals have been Build Your Own Philly and the Power Bowls," Fred Jacobsen said. "Both are really good."

Sarg's Philly Time A rice bowl made with gyro meat, mushrooms, onion, green and jalapeno peppers and served with both spicy and regular tzatziki sauce.

Sarg's Philly Time A Philly cheesesteak sandwich made with steak, onions, green peppers, banana peppers and Cheez Whiz.

Jacobsen may look familiar to people due to his side career. When he isn't an cook/owner at Sarg's, he is known as Fetty Fred, a Siouxland's Choice Award-winning rapper.

However, Jacobsen's friendship with Carnes goes back more than 15 years ago.

"We started working in kitchens together," Jacobsen said. "Dusty's still the best cook I know."

Sajid nodded his head in agreement.

"I've known Dustin for a very long time and I knew cooking was his passion," Sajid, who also owns local convenience stores, explained. "When he approached me about opening up a restaurant, it seemed like a very good idea."

That was especially true since Sarg's was locating in the space which was formerly home to Madonna Rose Cafe.

A homestyle diner that was popular with both Morningside residents as well as students at the nearby Morningside University, Madonna Rose's closure left a niche Sarg's Philly Time wanted to fill.

"Being on a busy intersection, this is a great location for us," Carnes said. "It helps we're the only full-service, locally owned restaurant in this part of Morningside."

"We've already gotten quite a few of Madonna Rose's former customers," Jacobsen said. "Madonna Rose was known for its breakfast menu. That's why Sarg's will start its own weekend breakfast menu in a few week."

In face, Carnes is already thinking of ways of utilizing Philly ingredients into gourmet omelets.

"You can build your own omelet just like you can build your Philly," he suggested.

Sajid is already impressed with Carnes' enthusiasm as well as his ambition.

"I know Dustin likes to try unique ingredients," he said. "I'm glad he's using international ingredients in American foods like a Philly sandwich or, soon, omelets."