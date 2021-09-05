New Morningside University art show takes offbeat look at feminism

"Despite what you see in TV commercials, women aren't in full makeup when they're scrubbing the bathtub," she said with a laugh.

If Lockheart's satirical approach towards art emphasizes outward appearances, Woods' pieces are, literally, much more inward-looking.

"I call my art an imagined biology because I study MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) images," Woods explained. "I'm interested in how our physical health is connected to our environment, gender roles and the society at large."

Another unique aspect to her art is the fact that her models are nude, faceless and, seemingly, transparent.

"I want audiences to see themselves in my paintings," Woods said of her colorful and graphic work.

Even though she had been painting her entire life, Woods has only been seriously exhibiting her work for the past few years.

"It is harder for women to pursue art careers than men," she acknowledged. "Women are supposed to be raising families, not making art."

Lockheart agreed that there is a gender gap in the arts.

"According to a 2019 study, only 12.5 percent of artists shown in major museums are women," she said. "We have to find a way to fix that statistic."