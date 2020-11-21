New North Sioux City cafe offers innovative food and coffees with plenty of kick

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Energized at the thought of becoming an entrepreneur, Corey Larkin was looking for a business that would generate immediate buzz.
That is how High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar, which opened at 202 North Derby Lane a little over a month ago, was born.
Larkin, who had no prior food service experience, said the idea for an upscale coffee shop was on the drawing board for more than three years.
"I knew I wanted my own coffee shop but couldn't secure the ideal location," he explained. "Then I saw this (North Sioux City) property that was right off of Interstate 29, and it seemed like a perfect fit for me."
Well, it was the perfect fit when Larkin saw it back in March. Then COVID-19 concerns closed down nearly all food-related businesses for months.
It wasn't until mid-October that Larkin's dream finally became a reality.
"So far, business has been better than I thought it would be," he said, inside the comfortable dining area. "Everything's been going according to plan."
This is a word that comes up often when talking with Larkin. It is clear he is a planner.
Whether it was the types of tabletops High Ground would use or which window would work best for the drive-thru lane, he was leaving nothing to chance.
Larkin even knew what his glass-enclosed roasting room would look like. Wait, um ... his roasting what?
You see, High Ground has a special room designed for roasting coffee beans that is quite similar to what you'd find in a craft beer tasting room.
These beans will soon find their way into Larkin's coffee, espresso and specialty drinks menu.
Equally important is High Ground's food menu, which consists of quiches, salads, flatbreads and heart-healthy acai bowls.
Made with a super food called the acai berry, High Ground's popular Acai Bowl comes with a blended sorbet, chocolate nibs, honey, granola, bananas, blueberries and peanut butter.
According to Larkin, this is a meal that is suitable for both breakfast and lunch.
The same is true for High Ground's Puffle. Yeah, we know, what the heck is a Puffle?
Support Local Journalism
Think of it as a puffed-out waffle in which you can stuff something either sweet or savory.
"Puffles are a street food that originated in Hong Kong and are now very popular on the West and East Coasts," Larkin explained.
High Ground's most buzzed-about Puffle is its "Brekkie."
Consisting of a lightly sweetened bubble waffle, this is crammed full of early morning eats like ham, bacon, scrambled eggs, avocado and cheddar cheese.
"The savory Puffle consists of a good pound of food," Larkin said. "The sweeter ones are just under a pound."
Wow, that could make a good dinner. Well, High Ground is also open for the evening crowd.
"We know many coffee shops close up during the mid-afternoon," Larkin noted. "We wanted to stay open until 8 p.m."
During nighttime hours, High Ground continues to serve food. But it also serve wine as well as craft beers brewed by Ben's Brewery, of Yankton, South Dakota.
"At night, I envisioned also hosting musicians, open mic events, trivia events, whatever can bring a crowd," Larkin said.
With little more than a month under his belt, he's pleased by the public's reaction to High Ground.
Still, Larkin is also anxious to spend time with his wife and their 18-month-old daughter.
"I wanted to be my own boss so I could spend more time with my baby," he said with a chuckle. "Guess High Ground is also my baby."
Despite the time commitment, Larkin is willing to go all the way with High Ground.
"I had a dream to become an entrepreneur," he said, smiling. "I feel blessed to be living out that dream."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!