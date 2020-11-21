New North Sioux City cafe offers innovative food and coffees with plenty of kick

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Energized at the thought of becoming an entrepreneur, Corey Larkin was looking for a business that would generate immediate buzz.

That is how High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar, which opened at 202 North Derby Lane a little over a month ago, was born.

Larkin, who had no prior food service experience, said the idea for an upscale coffee shop was on the drawing board for more than three years.

"I knew I wanted my own coffee shop but couldn't secure the ideal location," he explained. "Then I saw this (North Sioux City) property that was right off of Interstate 29, and it seemed like a perfect fit for me."

Well, it was the perfect fit when Larkin saw it back in March. Then COVID-19 concerns closed down nearly all food-related businesses for months.

It wasn't until mid-October that Larkin's dream finally became a reality.

"So far, business has been better than I thought it would be," he said, inside the comfortable dining area. "Everything's been going according to plan."

This is a word that comes up often when talking with Larkin. It is clear he is a planner.