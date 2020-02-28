New Sioux City film festival to highlight movies that warm hearts, inspire positivity

Behind the lens with filmmaker Mike White

Mike White didn't envision "The Ghost in Her" as a movie.

Instead, the Wayne State College film professor thought the slice-of-life take of a cynical rebel coming to terms with a past girlfriend had the makings of a great short story.

A prolific writer, White quickly turned it into a fun read.

Faced with the challenge of producing a film for his program, White dusted off his short story, expanded it a bit, and the 13-minute-long "The Ghost in Her" has been a hit on the Midwestern Film Festival circuit ever since.

Its appearance at the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival will mark the film's ninth festival showing.

Are people still surprised that movies are actually made in Siouxland?

"They are. That's because filmmaking is much more common in Central and Eastern Iowa than it is in Western Iowa. You have to remind folks that we're still here."

Certainly, programs like Wayne State's film production program provide students with knowledge, right?

"It does. When I was going to college (in the early 1990s), movies were made in Los Angeles and that's it. Technology has changed all that. Add the proliferation of Netflix, there's a big demand for product that can be made outside of the major market and without big budgets."

So has the film festival circuit, I imagine. Filmmakers can market their films without the need of a major studio.

"They can. That is why the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival can prove to be a good training ground for film students. They can learn how to act, how to dress and what a film festival is really like. Filmmaking used to be nothing but a dream. Now, it is becoming more viable to more people."