SIOUX CITY — A couple of weeks before showtime, Addalai Burback has the complex choreography of the "Turn Back, O Man" dance routine from "Godspell" down pat.

But what about the scripted lines she'll need to play the part of the shy but loyal Anna Maria? Well, that might take a bit more time.

"We need to go off book by Thursday," Burback said. "With some practice, I'll be fine."

An East High School sophomore, Burback is one of the nearly 60 young cast members in REACH Youth and Family Theatre's production of "Godspell."

An East High School sophomore, Burback is one of the nearly 60 young cast members in REACH Youth and Family Theatre's production of "Godspell."

Featuring music by Stephen Schwartz and a book by John-Michael Tebelak, "Godspell" will be performed at 7 p.m. April 14 and 21 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 15 and 22 at Morningside Lutheran Church.

A popular musical which has had successful on- and off-Broadway runs, "Godspell" is the inaugural production for REACH Youth and Family Theatre, according to its founder, Benji Cotter.

"'Godspell' focuses on the parables of Jesus Christ as told in the book of Matthew and the cast is literally singing about," the veteran director explained. "Our principal reason for creating REACH was to provide a place of inclusivity where we could teach love, kindness and belonging, as well as the art of theater."

Cotter began acting in youth theater at age 13 and has either acted in or directed countless number of shows for all of the metro area's theaters. But he always wanted to start his own theatrical company.

"About 20 years ago, I remember sitting around a table with my friends," he said. "We'd dream about what it would be like to have a youth and family theater that was not merely an appendage of a larger theater organization."

In December 2022, Cotter and a group of advisers began making plans for an entirely new entity that would combine weekly drama classes and theatrical productions, with the emphasis on family.

In December 2022, Cotter and a group of advisers began making plans for an entirely new entity that would combine weekly drama classes and theatrical productions, with the emphasis on family.

By Jan. 1, REACH received 501c3 status and Cotter and crew began rehearsals for "Godspell" -- a show combine singing, dancing and drama -- shortly thereafter.

Which is why Cotter leaned on actors like Burback, who had worked in several youth shows in the past.

"I can't remember a time when I wasn't on stage," Burback said. "I don't participate in sports, so theater has always been an activity that captures my imagination."

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School sophomore Kaden Carda enjoys acting so much that he'd like to become a drama teacher when he grows up.

Bishop Heelan Catholic High School sophomore Kaden Carda enjoys acting so much that he'd like to become a drama teacher when he grows up.

As for now, he's content on playing the pivotal dual roles of Judas and John the Baptist in "Godspell."

"Acting is getting to be somebody you can't be in real life," Carda said. "I'm allow to create a whole identity apart from myself. And for 'Godspell,' I get to be Judas."

Like Burback, Carda had worked with Cotter on past youth theater productions.

"Between school productions and community theater productions, I've been in about 11 different shows," Carda said. "It's fun because I love music and I've made so many of my friends in theater."

Burback nodded her head in agreement.

Burback nodded her head in agreement.

"I have my real-life family and I have my theater family," she said. "Both are important to me."

This is what drew Cotter into the theater as a teenager. It is also what continue to bring him back as an adult.

"We decided to call our theater group REACH because we wanted give young performer the opportunity to reach their theatrical desire," he said. "But we wanted our shows to reach out to families looking for some entertainment."

As a spirited group of young singers, dancers and actors rehearse in the Morningside Lutheran Church, Cotter reflected for a moment.

"I'm already gearing up for REACH's second production, which will be 'The Wind in the Willow' (based on the work by Scottish novelist Kenneth Grahame), and that has both youth and adult actors," he said.

For now, Cotter's attention must remain on "Godspell."

"'Godspell' is all about being kind, respectful and becoming a better person," he said. "We need more shows like that."