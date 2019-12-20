New South Sioux City Library director reflects on changing role of facility

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Cicely Douglas loves making crafts, exploring new neighborhoods on her bicycle, and, hopefully, living in a community that has four seasons.
"I was a California native who has spent the past 10 years in Florida," she said on a day where the daytime high did not reach 30 degrees. "I'm now getting used to the cold."
Douglas, who earned a bachelor's degree in cultural anthropology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a master's degree in library and information studies from Florida State University, has been hired as library director for the South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave.
Beginning her new job on Dec. 16, she replaced David Mixdorf, who retired in November.
"The role of a library has greatly changed over the past decade," Douglas said. "We are no longer simply a place where a person can check out a movie, music or a book."
Instead, libraries are a place where knitting clubs, cooking clubs and board game clubs can congregate.
It is also a place where kids can do activities and a location spot for meetings.
"I'm lucky to have a very experienced staff who've worked at the library for quite some time," Douglas explained. "That's important since any library should reflect its community."
That's important in South Sioux City, she said, since it has a population which is both diverse and mobile.
"We have people who may be coming to town from different countries," Douglas said. "They may be in town for a few years before moving on."
This is why she wants to make libraries seem less intimidating and more accessible.
"The biggest misconception about libraries is that they're only about books," Douglas said. "While we have plenty of books, we also have computers and wifi and places where you can recharge your phone."
Indeed, she wants to create a culture for lifelong library users.
"We go to libraries when we're students," Douglas said. "As soon as we're out of school, our visits become less frequent. Then, we become more active library users when we start having families.
"Wouldn't it be more advantageous to expand library services to the extent where we don't see any drop-off period?" she asked.
Douglas said she plans to continue many of the services and programs that library patrons already enjoy. Plus she's willing to entertain any suggestions desired by the community.
I'm pretty open to any suggestion," she said.
On the job for less than a week, Douglas is still getting used to her new community. So far, she's charmed by both the community as well as the bird sanctuary that exists feet from her office.
"How many libraries can say that they have birds chirping inside of a library while patrons read?" she said with a smile. "I think that's pretty nice."
If you go
What: South Sioux City Library
Where: 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Phone: 402-494-7545
