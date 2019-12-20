New South Sioux City Library director reflects on changing role of facility

That's important in South Sioux City, she said, since it has a population which is both diverse and mobile.

"We have people who may be coming to town from different countries," Douglas said. "They may be in town for a few years before moving on."

This is why she wants to make libraries seem less intimidating and more accessible.

"The biggest misconception about libraries is that they're only about books," Douglas said. "While we have plenty of books, we also have computers and wifi and places where you can recharge your phone."

Indeed, she wants to create a culture for lifelong library users.

"We go to libraries when we're students," Douglas said. "As soon as we're out of school, our visits become less frequent. Then, we become more active library users when we start having families.

"Wouldn't it be more advantageous to expand library services to the extent where we don't see any drop-off period?" she asked.

Douglas said she plans to continue many of the services and programs that library patrons already enjoy. Plus she's willing to entertain any suggestions desired by the community.