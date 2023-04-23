SIOUX CITY — Inside Bay 6 at the Sioux City Railroad Museum sits a replica of a boxcar similar to the ones used to transport victims of the Holocaust during World War II.

Soon, the railcar -- part of a soon-to-be-opened exhibit, "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage" -- will vibrate electronically to give visitors a sense of prisoners felt being transported in Nazi Germany.

"Imagine if this railcar was filled with up to 80 men, women and children," Lou Ann Lindblade explained. "Some were being taken to work camps. Others, especially the women and children, were taken to be killed in concentration camps."

Holocaust Rails Desperate Documentarian George Lindblade talks about the moving footprints projected on the floor of the train car showing how many people were crammed …

BEHIND HITLER'S REIGN OF TERROR

An estimated 6 million European Jews and at least 5 million prisoners-of-war, homosexuals, gypsies and other people regarded as undesirable were murdered during Adolf Hitler's reign of terror.

"There's a common misconception that only Jewish people were put to death during the Holocaust," Lindblade said. "The Holocaust was much bigger than that."

An invitation-only grand opening for the "Holocaust Rails" exhibit will occur at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, 3400 Sioux River Road. It will be open to the general public when th 05:20 AM e Railroad Museum begins its 2023 season at 10 a.m. May 3.

The permanent railcar exhibit will give visitors a chance to the experience the horrors of the Holocaust in the most tactile way possible, Lindblade said.

It will also serve as the cornerstone for many of Sioux City's Tolerance Week activities.

Holocaust Rails Desperate Images inside the train car depict the terrible conditions people faced during the Holocaust shown here at the Holocaust Rails Desperate Passa…

WWII HISTORY TAUGHT IN A MODERN WAY

Longtime Sioux Cityans Jerry and Kathy Weiner established Tolerance Week in 2005 as a way to introduce area eighth-grade students to the Holocaust.

In past years, the late Philip Gans, a survivor of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, and Inge Auerbach, a German-born author and Terezin Concentration Camp survivor, would offer their personal reflections of the Holocaust during widely attended events at the Orpheum Theatre.

"Phil died in 2019 and Inge is currently recovering from back surgery," Lindblade said. "With Holocaust survivors getting older, we needed Tolerance Week to evolve. In order to ensure the continuation of Holocaust education we needed to move away from personal observations to something more timeless."

Holocaust Rails Desperate A replica railroad car allows guests to envision what prisoners experienced as they were transported by the hundreds to concentration camps du…

EXHIBIT MORE THAN TWO YEARS IN THE MAKING

Planning for "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage" began more than two years ago. The project gained speed last year when the railcar arrived from California, according to Lindblade, who like her husband George Lindblade, had been involved with Tolerance Week from the very beginning.

"Over the past year, I've sat in bed many times, thinking, did we really get a railcar car in order to start a Holocaust museum?" George Lindblade said with a weary sigh. "Then I'd look over at Lou Ann, who would be thinking the same thing."

As a volunteer work crew put the finishing touches on the completely interactive exhibit, Lindblade is pleased by the progress.

Holocaust Rails Desperate A cast of children's shoes represents the 1.5 million children and babies who were murdered in the Holocaust at the "Holocaust Rails Desperate…

A TIMELINE TO A DARK TIME

When visitors first enter "Holocaust Rails," they will see the many propaganda pieces that Hitler used as a form of manipulation.

Venturing further, you'll see images of Holocaust victims while entering a railcar where you can actually step in a person's footsteps.

"Out of personal modesty, men would be on one side while women would be on the other," Lou Ann Lindblade explained. "There would be no food and no bathroom while people were transported from cramped railcars to even worse conditions at concentration camps."

A grouping of children's shoes is placed few feet from the railcars. The shoes represent the 1.5 million children and babies who were murdered during the Holocaust.

Going beyond that, visitors will see kiosks that feature memorabilia belonging to people who survived, along with archival photos and video.

Holocaust Rails Desperate Lou Ann Lindblade stands inside the nearly complete "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage" exhibit at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. Lindblade,…

REMEMBERING THE PAST: A SURVIVOR'S STORY

Some may feature the memories of Gans and Auerbach, who would travel the world in order to share stories of concentration camps. Others may be from people who made Siouxland their home.

"Sioux City once had at least a half-dozen Holocaust survivors," Lou Ann Lindblade explained. "To them, Germany was nothing but a cemetery. The United States represented a new beginning."

Holocaust Rails Desperate Tolerance Week board member Lou Ann Lindblade talks about the historical timeline shown at the "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage" exhibit, w…

PICKING UP THE PIECES

After experiencing such a harrowing experience, you'd think a person would become embittered. Instead, they lived lives not too differently than that of their neighbors.

Lindblade said the local history kiosks are still "a work in progress."

"Now, we're hoping the children and grandchildren of survivors will share family stories of older relatives," she said.

Holocaust Rails Desperate Lou Ann Lindblade talks about the process of creating the "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage" exhibit. The interactive exhibit gives visitors…

WITH KNOWLEDGE COMES UNDERSTANDING

For 18 years, tens of thousands of Siouxland eighth-graders learned about the Holocaust as part of their curriculum.

Such studies would be limited in terms of time and scope.

"Tolerance Week shouldn't be limited to one week out of the year," Lindblade said. "Now, with 'Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage,' young people can learn about the Holocaust all year round."

Starting May 3, they can share this knowledge with the entire family.

"We couldn't have done this without the help of the Sioux City Railroad Museum," Lou Ann Lindblade said. "It has been a wonderful partnership."

More important, this collaboration will bring renewed interest to a very dark time in history.

"With fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors around, we can't let their stories be forgotten," Lindblade said. "Exhibits like 'Holocaust Rails' tell that story in a very modern way."