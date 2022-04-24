New 'Willy Wonka' show casts able-bodied, disabled actors in musical adaptation

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Decked out in a top hat and purple suit jacket, it was readily apparent that Camdyn Meier was meant to play eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka.

"I was going to play the part in 2020 when COVID hit and we had to cancel the show," the 16-year-old Sioux Cityan explained. "Now, I get to play him again two years later."

Indeed, Meier has the titular role in "Willy Wonka Jr.," a stage musical based upon Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The show, which is being presented at the New Stage Players Theatre, 3201 Dakota Ave., April 30 and May 1, is a Penguin Project production, according to New Stage Players co-founder Kristy Tremayne.

"The Penguin Project gives young people with developmental disabilities or special needs the opportunity to develop creative and social skills while participating in a musical production," she said.

Director Deb Morgan doesn't notice disabilities when she sees her actors.

"No, I just see some terrific kids with differing abilities," she said. "They all bring something wonderful to the table."

Indeed, the "Willy Wonka" cast includes actors who have autism, down syndrome, spina bifida and other conditions.

Such performers are identified as "artists" and they are paired off with "mentors," who are actors without disabilities.

"The bond between our 'artists' and 'mentors' is really amazing," Morgan said. "The friendships continue on and off the stage."

It helps when there are experienced actors like Meier, who made his Penguin Project debut as Daddy Warbucks in New Stage Players' 2019 production of "Annie."

"Being in 'Annie' was so much fun and I was able to meet a lot of new people," he said.

Among those new people was Bella Wall, who played the part of Little Orphan Annie in the production.

"I like performing," the 19-year-old said. "I like to get a reaction form the audience."

Indeed, Wall is making the most of her supporting role of the self-centered, rude and chewing gum-obsessed Violet Beauregard in "Willy Wonka."

"Playing Annie was hard because the entire show revolved around me," she noted. "In 'Willy Wonka,' I can just be rude and then go off stage until my next scene."

Yet Violet can't hold a candle to greedy, snobby spoiled brat Veruca Salt, as played by Karlee Hughes.

"Am I anything like Veruca in real life?" Hughes, 16, said with a laugh. "No, I'm just an actor playing a role."

Plus Hughes has been plenty of research for her role.

"I've watch the original movie version (1971's "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" with Gene Wilder) and the newer version (2005's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" with Johnny Depp)," she said. "I liked the Johnny Depp version better because Veruca gets to be tougher."

Meier disagrees, preferring the Gene Wilder version over the newer movie.

"Johnny Depp was simply a scary Willy Wonka while Gene Wilder played all of the emotions," Meier said. "Willy Wonka was practically bipolar in the old movie."

Watching her young troupe of actors rehearse their scenes, director Morgan can't help but smile.

"These kids have been through so much in their lives," she said. "Here, they get to be creative, build their self-confidence and show a different side of themselves."

Wall is already showing her creativity as a graphic design student at Western Iowa Tech Community College, while Meier wants to continue in theater.

"I love acting," he said. "I want to do it for as long as I can."

