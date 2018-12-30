SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers expect to welcome more than 3,500 people to their home ice at the Tyson Events Center New Year's Eve when the junior ice hockey team takes on the Omaha Lancers.
The last game of 2018 will be the biggest of the year for the Musketeers, a tradition that president Rich Zaber said has been going for a long time.
"It's a great family event for people to come out and something for them to do to kick off the new year," he said. "Anytime you have a great crowd in here, it just fires up the players."
Zaber said a New Year's Eve game draws 1,000 to 1,500 more people on average than a regular game. The New Year's Eve 2018 game, which kicks off at 7:05 p.m., will be exceptionally loud, thanks to 2,500 thunder sticks that will be passed out to the crowd. The inflatable noisemakers are being sponsored by Absolute Screen Art.
"You have these people banging their thunder sticks back and forth and it's just a great atmosphere," said Zaber, who said some people in attendance New Year's Eve will be taking in their first Musketeers game ever. "Anything over 2,800 is pretty loud."
One lucky person in attendance could have a shot at winning $10,000 in the Musketeers' Lucky Period promotion.
"If one of the Musketeers scores a goal within the first 25 seconds of the third period, one lucky fan would be a winner. We'll do this 10 times this year with New Year's being one of those nights," explained Zaber, who said no fans have walked away winners yet.
Another reason Zaber said the New Year's Eve game is so popular is because the fans get a chance to skate with the players after the game. Win or lose, the Musketeers will return to the ice.
Zaber said fans can bring their own skates to use or rent a pair from Spectra Venue Management for $3. While they skate, Zaber said they'll be able to get free team posters autographed by the players.
The Musketeers, who are a "solid" team having a "fantastic" season, according to Zaber, are anticipating a tough game against Omaha.
"Over the years, we've faced Omaha many times and we've been trailing them over the years, but hopefully we'll get back on track this year with a win," he said.
If you plan on attending the game, Zaber advises purchasing your tickets in advance. If you do wait until the day of the game to purchase tickets, expect to pay $3 more per ticket. Zaber also encourages fans to arrive at the Tyson early, because finding parking could be challenging with other New Year's Eve events going on at the nearby Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Doors open at the Tyson at 6 p.m.