Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA to offer resiliency building discussions

SIOUX CITY -- Do you have the grit to make it through stressful times? Can you emerge from a difficult situation stronger?

If you're lacking resiliency, that's OK. Dawn Welch, a health specialist at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, can help you build it by teaching you skills to cope in times of crisis.

"I think we are all born with the ability to have resilience, but I think we can improve those skills and practice those skills and learn new ways to cope better," said Welch, a licensed clinical social worker with more than 25 years of experience working in the medical and mental health fields.

The Y plans to launch Steady Heads Open Hearts, a six-week discussion, in mid- to late March. Welch will lead the weekly sessions on cultivating calm and building resiliency. Y members and non-members have the option of joining in-person, virtually, or a hybrid of both.

A survey conducted by the Y in September 2021, revealed that nearly 57% of members identified mental health as the No. 1 community need. A draft of the 2022-2024 Community Health Improvement Plan for Siouxland also lists recognizing and meeting growing mental health care needs as a top priority.

Welch said she and Jacque Perez, the Y's senior program director, discussed what the Y might be able to do to help address these needs and decided to offer this Y-USA-branded curriculum.

"She and I brainstormed, 'How can we meet this need of the community?' Everybody's so beat up after the pandemic and being stuck at home. So, we took the program and I kind of went over it and we decided which pieces we felt were important," Welch explained. "We tried it out on our management staff here and we liked it so much."

Welch talks about a different mental health-related topic during each session and closes out with relaxation techniques, such as meditation and self-care. During the first session, Welch covers the definitions of mental health and resiliency.

"We all hear mental health and there's an old stigma with mental health," she said. "It's basically part of our physical health. It's the way we take care of ourselves. It's the way we think, the way we feel, the way we act."

Welch said other topics include growth mindset -- seeing challenges, such as the pandemic, and failures as a way to grow -- and self-care, which she described as a "buzzword" in the mental health care field. She said self-care is "vital" to a person's mental and physical health. Rest, fuel and movement are examples of self-care, according to Welch.

"I like to use movement or activity, because people hear exercise and sometimes they think they have to start running a marathon," said Welch, who noted that you should start small and opt for an activity that you enjoy. "As far as activity or exercise, the No. 1 thing I remind people about is walking. You don't have to pay a lot of money. Have a good pair of shoes and walk."

Welch said mindfulness, setting boundaries, asking for help, and building tolerance are also covered. She said one of the easiest exercises to help build resilience during a stressful time involves taking a moment to close your eyes and take a deep breath.

"Think about something calming and relaxing," she said. "Take a nice soothing deep breath in and just relax those shoulders. That's the No. 1 thing that I think is really helpful. It sounds so simple, but that can lower your heartrate. It can really help you feel better."

Socialization, Welch said, is also important when it comes to resiliency, so get out of your house.

"Get away from the isolation. The loneliness is so hard," she said. "If you can get involved in a community, such as the Y, or Siouxland Center for Active Generations, or church. Whatever you do, that's huge for resiliency."

Anyone interested in participating in Steady Heads Open Hearts can contact Welch at 402-404-8439 or dwelch@nwsymca.org or visit the Y's website, nwsymca.org.

