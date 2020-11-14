North High School brings back live theater, even in the age of COVID

"We actually presented the play back in 2013," Hess continued. "This time, the show was even better than the first one since the actors had to dig deeper into their roles."

Certainly, COVID made scenes more intense. So too was the fact that each of the "Almost, Maine" actors was required to play one part while understudying for another.

Yes, you read that right. Each actor had to prepare for two roles, in the event that someone in the cast got sick.

Luckily, nobody did. This is why the cast alternated their roles. One night, they'd play their principal role and the next, they played the part they understudied for.

After all, Hess wasn't taking any chances.

"Last year, we were going to do (John Kander and Fred Ebb's) 'Curtains' as our spring musical," he recalled. "We were well into rehearsals and the sets had been built. Then COVID hit and the schools had to close."

"It broke my heart," Hess said.

Nathan Stokes felt exactly the same way. "Curtains" would've been the show for the North 11th grader.

"You work so hard on a show and, then, not be able to perform it?" he said. "Nah, that wasn't good."