North High trio's app takes top prize at Creighton University Hackathon

"Plus you know action speaks louder than words," Ilyas said.

This is also true for the "Brightside" app, which is targeted toward young, minority people from low-income families as they progress from school life to adulthood.

"That is often a very stressful time for young people," Tounjian said. "If they can work on mental health issues at an early age, it will set them up for good mental health in the future."

"Brightside" focuses its attention on four main elements.

It begins by asking users to reflect on their day with a journal. It proceeds into good practices, which charts both physical and emotional activities. The third element involves an affirmation, which can be as simple as repeating a positive phrase. The final "Brightside" element consists of a directory of resources available within a community.

Ordinarily a computer guy, Tran admitted skepticism at the "Brightside" approach.

"I'd never kept a journal before, so I wasn't sure how effective it would be," he said. "However, by journaling, it made me reflect on what happened during the day. I found keeping tabs on every single day to be very helpful."