NORTH SIOUX CITY -- A first-person presentation of President Abraham Lincoln will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at the North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Drive.

Abe Lincoln

Wood, as Lincoln

Kevin J. Wood, of Oak Park, Illinois, will portray Lincoln in a formal program titled "A New Birth of Freedom." Wood, as Lincoln, will talk about American history through the Civil War. 

In addition, an additional 30 minutes has been allotted to a question and answer session, photos and informal interaction. This program is appropriate for both children and adults.

