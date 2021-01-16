 Skip to main content
Northwestern College play tells 'Jabberwocky' story with puppetry, socially distanced scenes
Northwestern College play tells 'Jabberwocky' story with puppetry, socially distanced scenes

jabberwocky dragon

Originally performed Nov. 19-21 at the DeWitt Theatre Art Center, Northwestern College theater professor Ethan Koerner's stage adaptation of Lewis Carroll's nonsense poem "Jabberwocky" was one of 12 productions to be chosen for the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival, being held virtually between now and Jan. 24.

 Provided

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- How do you tame a dastardly Jabberwock while maintaining pandemic-minded social distancing? You cut the fearsome creature down to the size of a puppet, that's how.

At least, this was the solution of Northwestern College theater professor Ethan Koerner, who was given the daunting task of adapting British writer Lewis Carroll's famously nonsensical poem "Jabberwocky" into a play for children.

Originally featured in the novel "Through the Looking-Glass" (1871) -- Carroll's sequel to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" (1865) -- the seven-stanza poem tells the story of a young boy's mission to destroy a dragon-like creature called a Jabberwock.

"'Jabberwocky' was my daughter's favorite bedtime story when she was 3 years old," Koerner explained. "Knowing how much she enjoyed the poem inspired me to reimagine it as a play."

professor ethan koerner

Inspired by his daughter's love of Lewis Carroll's "Jabberwocky," Northwestern College professor Ethan Koerner decided to stage his new adaptation of the 19th-century poem as puppet theater.

In Koerner's retelling, he frames the story as a bedtime fable and Carroll's creatures come from the active imagination of a kid. Jub Jub Birds, Bandersnatches and even a flying Jabberwock, oh my? On a college theater budget? Don't make us chortle!

But Koerner had a solution for that as well. He and his cast presented the play with puppets during a production that took place Nov. 19-21 at Northwestern's DeWitt Theatre Arts Center.

"Our school budget didn't include money for elaborate special effects," he said. "That's why we told the story using different styles of puppetry."

Specifically, "Jabberwocky" used shadow puppetry, which allowed masked actors to manipulate objects in the form of Carroll's fantastical creatures.

Such a production was needed to conform with concerns over COVID-19.

Instead of staging the show in a traditional manner in a theater setting, Koerner's "Jabberwocky" had tour guides lead small groups of audience members from scene to scene throughout the building.

"We designed the show with COVID in mind and tried to use it to our advantage," he explained. "There was little to no interaction between actors and audience members, who were socially distanced groups of six."

Well, that's one way of turning lemons into lemonade. It also allowed Koerner, a master puppeteer and designer who earned his bachelor's degree from Dordt College and his master's from Bowling Green State University, to return to a favorite stagecraft.

"Like a lot of people, I grew up watching the Muppets on TV," he said. "It wasn't until I was working on my master's or later doing theater in Los Angeles, that I discovered an interest in puppetry."

This is a talent that Koerner shared with his students.

jabberwocky logo

Although it was originally written by Lewis Carroll in 1871, Northwestern College's stage adaptation of "Jabberwocky" became pandemic-friendly, with a socially distanced audience as well as a puppet cast.

"In addition to performing, actors must assign human movement to inanimate objects as puppeteers," he remarked. "It isn't easy."

While Koerner handled the puppetry aspects of the play, he gave professor Drew Schmidt props for giving "Jabberwocky" its sound, lighting and interactive props.

Largely due to its innovations, Northwestern's "Jabberwocky" was among 12 plays chosen to be performed during the regional Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF), which is being held, virtually, now through Jan. 24.

"Jabberwocky" is one of just 12 plays being featured in the Region Five festival, an annual event that features undergraduate and graduate theater programs from six Midwestern states.

It will also be among the plays being considered for the national Kennedy Center American College Festival in April.

"Due to COVID, we're presenting the play online and not in person," Koerner explained. "Because of that, the show loses some of its immediacy."

According to Koerner, his colleague Schmidt created an app that will put festival-goers in a much more interactive experience.

Nevertheless, being chosen for the prestigious festival is a big shot in the arm for Koerner's students.

"Not only does this opportunity bring recognition to our theater department for its commitment to excellence, it (also) provides our student designers and performers the opportunity to get feedback from industry professionals," he said. "We are truly honored to be one of 12 invited productions for the KCACTF Region Five Festival."  

