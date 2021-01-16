Northwestern College play tells 'Jabberwocky' story with puppetry, socially distanced scenes

Specifically, "Jabberwocky" used shadow puppetry, which allowed masked actors to manipulate objects in the form of Carroll's fantastical creatures.

Such a production was needed to conform with concerns over COVID-19.

Instead of staging the show in a traditional manner in a theater setting, Koerner's "Jabberwocky" had tour guides lead small groups of audience members from scene to scene throughout the building.

"We designed the show with COVID in mind and tried to use it to our advantage," he explained. "There was little to no interaction between actors and audience members, who were socially distanced groups of six."

Well, that's one way of turning lemons into lemonade. It also allowed Koerner, a master puppeteer and designer who earned his bachelor's degree from Dordt College and his master's from Bowling Green State University, to return to a favorite stagecraft.

"Like a lot of people, I grew up watching the Muppets on TV," he said. "It wasn't until I was working on my master's or later doing theater in Los Angeles, that I discovered an interest in puppetry."

This is a talent that Koerner shared with his students.