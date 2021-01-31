Northwestern College to present workshop production of Pulitzer Prize-winning play

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- "Sweat," the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by acclaimed playwright Lynn Nottage, will be performed, Feb. 18, 19 and 20, in the DeWitt Theatre Arts Center on the Northwestern College campus.

A diverse cast of nine students will be presenting this exploration of race and class as a workshop production.

Northwestern theater professor Robert Hubbard, who is directing "Sweat," called Nottage "one of our best living playwrights."

After having students in one of his theater classes study "Sweat," he chose it for this season's theatrical season in response to the death of George Floyd and the resulting nationwide protest against racial injustice.

Hubbard chose "Sweat" -- which revolves around race and class in Reading, Penn., during the Great Recession of 2008 -- as a workshop production rather than fuller presentation. The scaled-back performance makes it easier to make accommodations for COVID-19, because actors can be spaced apart in a reader's theater style of delivery.

"Sweat" involves mature themes and is not intended for young audiences. Seating is limited in keeping with COVID-19 protocols for social distancing between members of the audience.

Tickets may be reserved by calling the Box Office at 712-707-7098, emailing boxoffice@nwciowa.edu or visiting the DeWitt Theatre box office in person between 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday; or 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

