WEST DES MOINES -- The Loess Hills of Woodbury County are known for their narrow ridges, rolling hills and forest-covered steep bluffs.
Touring the unique land formations, a visitor is intrigued by the beauty of the Loess Hills as well as by how starkly isolated they are from the rest of civilization.
Which makes the area a perfect setting for the perfect crime, according to novelist Bill Zahren.
The fifth book in a series featuring no-nonsense Woodbury County prosecutor Hillary Reed and snarky Sioux City Sentinel-Leader reporter Tom Kingman, "Traffic" finds the crime-fighting duo confronting a human trafficker in a story set in rural Smithland, Iowa.
"I've always wanted to set one of my books in rural Woodbury County and Smithland is almost as far as you can get from Sioux City and still be in Woodbury County," Zahren said of the town of 228, located 37 miles southeast of Sioux City.
The geography of the Loess Hills is important to the plot of "Traffic."
"(The Loess Hiils are) really beautiful, especially in the fall," Zahren explained. "I wanted to juxtapose something beautiful with the ugliness of human trafficking."
Also, the relative remoteness of the towns in rural Woodbury County provides tension.
"The men and women of the sheriff's office cover a lot of territory and do a lot of unsung work to keep everyone safe," Zahren said. "I was happy to dedicate ('Traffic') to them and everyone else who fights the scourge of human trafficking."
Zahren knows the crime beat well.
A Lake Park, Iowa native, he was a longtime reporter for the Le Mars Daily Sentinel and the Sioux City Journal before becoming a Des Moines-based advertising copywriter.
Zahren specifically set his first book, 2015's "Officer Involved," in and around Sioux City. 2016's "Paper Trail" moved the action down to Council Bluffs and Omaha, while 2017's "Avenging Angel" marked a return to the Woodbury County seat.
2017's "Tipsy House" allowed Zahren to write about his home area of Okoboji, while "Traffic" -- which was published in May -- brings the action closer to home.
Is Zahren suggesting that western Iowa is a hotbed for criminal activity? Not exactly. He just wants his books to have a different feel.
"Crime novelists concentrate on settings like New York and Los Angeles," he said. "My books automatically have a different flavor."
Another thing that sets Zahren's work apart? A diversity of crimes.
"While there is a murder element in 'Traffic,' the main thrust is on human trafficking," he said. "I don't want to be thought of as a guy who only writes murder mysteries."
Longtime readers of the Kingman and Reed series know that the sometimes frosty relationship between Tom and Hillary is heating up.
Fans can expect plenty of fireworks between Kingman and Hillary in "Traffic," Zahren said.
But is it getting harder to arc a continuing story, especially after five books? Not according to Zahren, who has already plotted out book number six.
"The closer in age that Tom and Hillary get to me, the easier they become to write," he allowed.
Still, Zahren acknowledged that there's an end in sight.
"Some book series can go indefinitely," he said. "I think the story of Kingman and Reed will conclude after book ten or so."