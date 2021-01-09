Nurse retires after 45 years at Sioux City hospital

SIOUX CITY -- From the very first clinical, Karen Eberle has loved every minute of her 45-year nursing career at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.
Eberle, who spent 31 of those years teaching at St. Luke's College, retired last month.
She said nursing wasn't her dream job from childhood, but her mom's best friend Ginny, who was a nurse, did make an impression on her at a young age. The woman made Eberle a white nurse's uniform complete with a cap and blue cape, which she wore for Halloween.
"I absolutely thought she walked on water. I always loved her," Eberle recalled. "When I was 4 years old, I wanted to be her. I don't think I knew what a nurse was at the time."
Eberle, a native of Downers Grove, Illinois, however, didn't pursue a nursing career immediately after high school. She ended up graduating from George Williams College with a degree in physical education and then landed a grade school teaching job, which wasn't the right fit for her.
When Eberle's husband Rick was offered a job in Sioux City, she did some reflecting about her own career ambitions and thought that if she could get into one of the city's nursing schools, maybe nursing was in fact her destiny.
"Once I got into it, I realized that truly was where I was destined to be," said Eberle, who graduated from St. Luke's diploma program in 1978 and worked in the hospital's labor and delivery unit from 1979 to 1989.
Over the years, Eberle has seen a lot of big changes in the profession. When she first started, glass syringes and needles were being replaced by disposables, the first fetal monitors had become available, and medical charting was done by hand on paper, rather than by computer.
"Each shift had its own color ink, so when you charted, day shift was blue, evening shift was black and overnights were red. If you made a mistake, you literally put one line through it and you put the two letters ME above it, which stood for mistaken entry, and then you put your correct word. You didn't ever scribble anything out," she said.
One of the most welcomed changes, Eberle said, was the transformation of the uniform from a dress to pants. She doesn't miss the hat, which she said often got in the way, either.
"I think one of the biggest changes is being able to critically think, being expected to look at what you know, look at the data you're presented and figure out where to go with it," she said. "Back when I started, that was completely unheard of. There was always that one nurse that was a little ahead of the time and would try to do that and get shot down."
Eberle worked in labor and delivery at St. Luke's from 1979 to 1989, before deciding to apply for a teaching position at the college. She had been substitute teaching for a clinical instructor who was in the process of getting a master's degree and liked the idea of being able to shape the next generation of nurses. Eberle said the demands on nursing students are as great as they've ever been.
"When I was in school, pretty much everybody came straight from high school. They knew they wanted to be a nurse, spent three years at St. Luke's in the diploma program and walked out a nurse," she said. "I look now at the things that are pulling on our students. So many of them are trying to juggle working and parenting and then throw in things like the pandemic with them trying to juggle teaching their kids at home."
Another facet of Eberle's career has been her participation in medical missions. She was scheduled to go on her 21st and 22nd medical mission trip to Guatemala in 2020, but the pandemic put a wrench in that. Eberle said she was first drafted by a close friend to provide nursing care in the Central American country in 2001.
"It's kind of like a MASH unit. We set up a triage area that is oftentimes in a tent outside," said Eberle, who has taken students with her. "The last seven years that I went, we were actually on an active Guatemalan military base."
Eberle said she has seen numerous children with cleft lips and palates and "tons of hernias," as well as burn scars. She said daily life there is literally "backbreaking."
"You see kids, who are 4 or 5 years old, carrying their 2-year-old sibling on their back, because mom is carrying the baby and mom's also carrying a load of wood," she said. "We did a lot of hernia repair."
In 2011, Eberle was honored to be named one of Iowa's 100 Great Nurses. She later learned that her daughter Anna, who is also a nurse, submitted the nomination.
"She highlighted the teaching. She highlighted my mission work. It was just really heartwarming that I had been maybe the kind of a role model that I had hoped to be to my students and to my peers, and that she saw it that way, also."