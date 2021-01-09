Nurse retires after 45 years at Sioux City hospital

Over the years, Eberle has seen a lot of big changes in the profession. When she first started, glass syringes and needles were being replaced by disposables, the first fetal monitors had become available, and medical charting was done by hand on paper, rather than by computer.

"Each shift had its own color ink, so when you charted, day shift was blue, evening shift was black and overnights were red. If you made a mistake, you literally put one line through it and you put the two letters ME above it, which stood for mistaken entry, and then you put your correct word. You didn't ever scribble anything out," she said.

One of the most welcomed changes, Eberle said, was the transformation of the uniform from a dress to pants. She doesn't miss the hat, which she said often got in the way, either.

"I think one of the biggest changes is being able to critically think, being expected to look at what you know, look at the data you're presented and figure out where to go with it," she said. "Back when I started, that was completely unheard of. There was always that one nurse that was a little ahead of the time and would try to do that and get shot down."