Obstacles don't stop Buena Vista University athlete from excelling

“I had to medically withdraw from high school twice because of Lyme Disease,” she says. “I was bedridden for 10 months my sophomore year.”

A tick bit Schauer during a hiking excursion when she was 12. Symptoms didn’t develop until she was a freshman, a few weeks after she had four wisdom teeth pulled. Being in bed that long caused her muscles to atrophy as she fought chronic pain, joint pain, and a host of other symptoms, things like sensitivity to light.

“I remember trying a free throw after being sick for so long my sophomore year,” she says. “I couldn’t get the ball to the basket. I’d lost so much muscle.”

“The first time I saw Christina on the court after being out for two years, it brought me to tears,” her father says.

She also lost time academically. Missing a year of school kept Schauer from earning enough credits to graduate on time with her Middleton High class of 2017. She had to return for a fifth year of high school.

“Most of my friends I’d grown up with had graduated when I went through my senior year again,” she says. “It wasn’t the same.”