Okoboji Summer Theatre brunch is Jan. 25

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- The Okoboji Summer Theatre Association's omelet brunch will be held Saturday during the Winter Games.
The brunch will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Okoboji Bible Conference Center. Red's Cafe, of Hartley, Iowa, will cater the brunch, which costs $9 for adults and $5 for children under 5.
Ruth Ann Burke of Stevens College will announce the Okoboji Summer Theatre Association (OSTA) productions for season 63 at 1 p.m. There will be nine productions – four musicals and five plays – and the season will run from June 16 to Aug. 16.
The brunch is a major fundraiser for the OSTA and proceeds are used to provide scholarships to Stephens College students attending Okoboji Summer Theatre in the summer. The OSTA will also be selling voucher books at the brunch for $175.