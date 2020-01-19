Okoboji Summer Theatre brunch is Jan. 25

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa -- The Okoboji Summer Theatre Association's omelet brunch will be held Saturday during the Winter Games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The brunch will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Okoboji Bible Conference Center. Red's Cafe, of Hartley, Iowa, will cater the brunch, which costs $9 for adults and $5 for children under 5.

Ruth Ann Burke of Stevens College will announce the Okoboji Summer Theatre Association (OSTA) productions for season 63 at 1 p.m. There will be nine productions – four musicals and five plays – and the season will run from June 16 to Aug. 16.

The brunch is a major fundraiser for the OSTA and proceeds are used to provide scholarships to Stephens College students attending Okoboji Summer Theatre in the summer. The OSTA will also be selling voucher books at the brunch for $175.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.