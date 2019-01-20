SIOUX CITY -- "Step Right Up: The Great Dr. Balthazar T. Archimedes' Old-Time Medicine Show," will be presented at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.
Played by Richard Poole, Briar Cliff University professor emeritus of theater and speech communications, the "great doctor" will serve up a comical "cure" for every ailment from A to Z.
"In the 19th and into the 20th centuries, in Siouxland and beyond, an industry developed alongside conventional medicine -- an industry that combined extravagant claims and spectacular exotic entertainment," Poole, co-author of "The Opera Houses of Iowa," explained. "It was known as a medicine show."
Admission is free for this family-friendly show and a reception will follow.