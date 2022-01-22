On your marks: River-Cade Homemade Cardboard Sled Races returning to Cone Park

SIOUX CITY -- A "Star Wars"-themed spaceship, a bus with seats for several people, a taco and an ambulance are just some of the creative cardboard sled concepts that Sioux City Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes has seen start to make their way down the main tubing hill at Cone Park during the River-Cade Homemade Cardboard Sled Races.

"There's so many different designs that are so unique out there," he said. "Only a couple will make it all the way down the hill."

This year's event, which is free and open to the public, will be held on Feb. 6 at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. Check-in begins at noon. Children ages 4 and up, as well adults, will not only be able to race their sleds against each other, but the creativity of their sleds will also be judged by River-Cade's royal court.

Over the last 20 years, Phil Claeys, River-Cade's longtime event coordinator, said anywhere from 15 to more than 100 sleds have been entered, depending on the weather. The sled races will kick off the 59th River-Cade, a year-round celebration of Sioux City's connection to the Missouri River. Claeys said the first two sled races were held at Grandview Park, while Sertoma Park, just east of Cone Park, served as the site for around 15 years, before Cone Park became the host site. The 2022 sled races are being presented by WinnaVegas Casino Resort, Pepsi, Budweiser, Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club and the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

"There had been one back when I was in high school. One of the radio stations had a cardboard sled race up at Grandview Park. That didn't last very long, so, 20 years ago, I thought, 'Let's start this up again,'" Claeys said. "I was really excited when the city built Cone Park because I don't have to worry about having snow anymore for the event."

Byrnes said Cone Park's individual lanes also add "a little validity" to the event. The sleds must be constructed of cardboard. WestRock donated four by six-foot sheets of cardboard, which can be picked up at the Parks & Rec office in the Siouxland Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive.

"One of the beauties of it is you've got a 6-year-old or an 8-year-old and their parents working on it. It's like the old soap box derby-type thing. They work on it for two or three weeks and it shows it," said Claeys, who said some participants come with just a simple piece of cardboard, which is OK, too. "The family enthusiasm is something that's always made me smile with this event."

No steel or wood runners are allowed on the sleds, but Claeys said you can certainly wax or shellac the bottom. He said keeping the sled's height in check is also key when it comes to racing.

"If it's 4-foot-tall, that causes a blockage with the wind right there," he said. "They'll build them big and there will be like six people in them. That's fun to watch, too, because a lot of them tip over going down the hill. It's just a fun event. It's just a fun thing to do."

If you go What: 20th Annual River-Cade Homemade Cardboard Sled Races When: Feb. 6, check-in starts at noon, most creative sled judging begins at 1 p.m., races start at 2 p.m. Where: Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive More: Divisions are 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, 13 & adults, businesses, clubs. Trophies will be given to first to third place race winners and a trophy will be awarded in each division for most creative sled.

