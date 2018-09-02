HOLSTEIN, Iowa --The "new and improved" State Theatre in Holstein celebrates the second anniversary of its renovation in November.
At that time another locally famous renovated movie house, the King Theatre, reopens in Ida Grove, 13 miles south on Highway 59.
Two Ida County towns. Two theaters. Two ambitious targets met with equally ambitious fundraising goals and tireless supporters.
One common bond is found in Alyssa Dreeszen, the manager who has guided the State Theatre since it opened. Dreeszen now adds the King Theatre to her work slate as of Tuesday.
"Two things: No. 1, I am not leaving Holstein to go to Ida Grove," Dreeszen said during an interview at the State Theatre on Tuesday. "No. 2, we are not showing the same movies in Holstein and Ida Grove."
Dreeszen actually stopped at home in Holstein for the interview, breaking up a vacation she enjoyed with husband, Adam Dreeszen, a native of Cushing, Iowa, who works for United Bank of Iowa in Ida Grove. She checked the interior of the theater and changed the marquee lettering to announce that "Mamma Mia" would soon play. She then reflected on what's worked the first two years of the State Theatre's "born again" era that began on Nov. 4, 2016 when the 150-seat site opened after a three-year break.
"We are up 15 percent in attendance this year (2018) over last year," she said, noting how three major themes seem to play well for audiences here: Christian movies, shows with powerful soundtracks and comeback stories.
"I Can Only Imagine" showed during the first week of April and brought in 1,000 spectators. "People started showing up an hour before the show because they heard we were selling out," Dreeszen said.
In reality, most movies here are considered a success if 30 to 40 attend, enjoying the show in a structure that became a Quonset site in 1948. Volunteers worked with Dreeszen to fine-tune the schedule, one that now sees movies showing five days per week, not on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Select business sponsors in Holstein have paid the $250 advance fee for some movies. Brenda and Jeff Cronin, for example, helped pay for "Smokey and the Bandit," a classic comedy the Cronins wanted to show for their friends and associates involved in their trucking enterprise. The movie house was packed that evening.
"A couple showed up a little late that night and it was their first night out after the birth of a baby," Dreeszen said. "We were able to move our sample seats from the lobby into the handicap-seating area in the back. They had the best seats in the house."
McGuire Auction Company of Holstein has agreed to pay the advance fee for a documentary on the life of Pope Francis, thus allowing anyone who wishes to see the film to do so for free. The State Theatre will show the movie on Sept. 19, an evening the theater would otherwise be closed.
Dreeszen saw a lull in new children's movies coming this summer, a detail that prompted her to seek business sponsors for seven other children's movies previously released. Businesses agreed to help underwrite the effort, allowing the State Theatre to show those movies twice per day in some cases.
Additionally, Dreeszen, 28, handles the marketing, sends email blasts, advertises shows and updates readers via Facebook and other means. She has a newsletter that goes out to State Theatre volunteers, groups of people who not only raised $100,000 and helped rebuild the site, but keep it staffed five nights per week. There's no reason, she said, that she can't make that newsletter two-sided with news and updates about the King Theatre on one side and the State Theatre on the other.
"We have tons of support from Ida Grove at the State Theatre in Holstein," she said. "We can't rely on just Holstein alone. We draw from a wide area around this community."
Folks in Ida Grove are seeking more of the same once the King Theatre opens in November, thus putting the wraps on a herculean $700,000 effort (the building demands there were far greater than in Holstein) to renovate and reopen a 1914 theater shuttered since 2013.
Doug Clough, a leader with the King Theatre Renovation Board in Ida Grove, said it makes sense to have Dreeszen on board, as she's already made all sorts of studio contacts and has gotten to know the rhythms of the cinema business in rural Iowa.
"She's done these really neat events that coincide with movies and has worked with local businesses," Clough said. "Alyssa won't just be a manager, she'll foster social equity, which means community involvement. She's already doing that in Holstein."
In essence, Clough said, Dreeszen has become a movie-house manager whose two screens are 15 minutes apart.
"I may live in a small town, but I have every opportunity to do things here and in Ida Grove," said Dreeszen, a native of Lehigh, Iowa, who added that she likes to think of the area as one place, not many. "I couldn't be luckier than to come into this situation."
It does seem to represent good fortune in the employment status of a young professional in Northwest Iowa, one who studied digital film-making at the Kansas City Art Institute before settling in a rural county that featured not one, but two community-rallying points in their theater-restoration projects.
Prior to landing in these "twin" theaters, Dreeszen worked as a custodian at a church; she also cleaned seven houses.
"When I got involved with projects to 'Save the State (Theatre),' people were saying, 'Oh, she's really crazy about movies,'" Dreeszen remembered with a laugh.
Those people were right. For the new manager, having another gem of a theater opening in her back yard, so to speak, promises to double her workload, while doubling the fun.