'Outcast Catholic' provides Siouxlanders with spiritual discussion in a more accessible fashion

SIOUX CITY -- On a Friday morning, Travis Crotty discussed the beauty of an Iowa sunset in late summer while Shane Deman recalled his recent vacation.
Are Crotty and Deman having a friendly conversation over anything that strikes their fancy? Yes, but the two men are also Catholic priests taping their weekly podcast inside a chancery at the Diocese of Sioux City.
Deman, director of vocations for the Diocese of Sioux City and chaplain of Bishop Heelan Catholic High School, and Crotty, a parochial vicar of All Saints Parish and chaplain of Gehlen Catholic High School, have been hosting "Outcast Catholic" -- a 20-minute podcast which combines banter with theology -- since the beginning of July.
Prior to the taping of a podcast entitled "Drawn by Beauty," Deman said "Outcast Catholic" is geared toward young adults who are struggling to find a place in their local parish.
"You can feel like an outcast just as easily inside a church as you can outside of one," he explained. "If they don't sense vitality in their local Catholic community, people question whether they should belong at all."
Creating a podcast is one way in which churches can reach out to people who feel disconnected with traditional religion.
This is important to Deman, a Sioux City native and a 1999 Heelan graduate who earned his undergraduate degree at the University of St. Thomas, in St. Paul, and his doctorate in theology from Gregorian University in Rome.
"We didn't want 'Outcast Catholic' to sound like a sermon," he said. "We wanted it to sound like something you could listen to in your car or at a health club."
However, Deman, 39, said he needed a partner with a gift of gab as well as an interest in podcasts.
That's when he turned to Crotty, a Varina, Iowa, native and recent graduate of Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in Shrewsbury, Missouri.
"I do enjoy listening to podcasts," Crotty, 28, said while listing off personal favorites that range in subject matter from religion to sports to true crime. "I find them to be very engrossing."
Which is why he was on board after learning about "Outcast Catholic" from Deman, a fan of religious and history-based podcasts.
"You can talk about faith without having it feel like you're in church," he said.
Since its premiere, "Outcast Catholic" -- which can be heard at scdiocese.org and major podcast hubs like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and Amazon Alexa -- has produced programs on subjects like "The Grass is Greener Elsewhere," "Praying with the Church" and "Is Faith Reasonable?"
For the "Drawn by Beauty" edition, Crotty makes the distinction between the ephemeral attraction of social networking services of TikTok and Snapchat to things meant to withstand the test of time, like great architecture found in churches and courthouses or in fine art found in galleries.
"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder," he said. "The Bible tells us to contemplate God in the beauty of nature and beauty is something that draws us all in."
Deman is also hoping a decidedly non-church-y discussion of beauty will also draw in listeners.
"Young adults have a hard time connecting with local parishes because they don't think it reflects their lifestyles," he explained. "Podcasts like 'Outcast Catholic' will give them a better understanding of the church in a more accessible manner."
So far, "Outcast Catholic" is gaining listeners every week.
"Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak started, churches are looking at new ways to connect with their members," Crotty said. "Podcasts will never take the place of sermons, but it does allow more people to be comfortable with their faith."
