'Outcast Catholic' provides Siouxlanders with spiritual discussion in a more accessible fashion

"We didn't want 'Outcast Catholic' to sound like a sermon," he said. "We wanted it to sound like something you could listen to in your car or at a health club."

However, Deman, 39, said he needed a partner with a gift of gab as well as an interest in podcasts.

That's when he turned to Crotty, a Varina, Iowa, native and recent graduate of Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in Shrewsbury, Missouri.

"I do enjoy listening to podcasts," Crotty, 28, said while listing off personal favorites that range in subject matter from religion to sports to true crime. "I find them to be very engrossing."

Which is why he was on board after learning about "Outcast Catholic" from Deman, a fan of religious and history-based podcasts.

"You can talk about faith without having it feel like you're in church," he said.

Since its premiere, "Outcast Catholic" -- which can be heard at scdiocese.org and major podcast hubs like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and Amazon Alexa -- has produced programs on subjects like "The Grass is Greener Elsewhere," "Praying with the Church" and "Is Faith Reasonable?"